Biden cites US ‘crushing obligations’ on climate





GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) In a much more humble tone for an American leader, President Joe Biden acknowledged at a UN summit on Monday that the United States and other energy-hungry developed countries carry a big part of the responsibility for climate change, and said that the measures taken this decade to contain global warming will be decisive in preventing future generations from suffering.

None of us can escape the worst to come if we don’t seize this moment, Biden said.

The President treated the already visible crisis on the planet, floods, volatile weather conditions, droughts and wildfires as a unique opportunity to reinvent the global economy. Before world leaders meeting in Scotland, he sought to present the enormous costs of limiting emissions from coal, oil and natural gas as a chance to create jobs by switching to renewables and electric cars.

Yet he also apologized for the decision of former President Donald Trump to leave the Paris Agreement and the role played by the United States and other rich countries in contributing to climate change.

Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all the problems we have so far, Biden said, have overwhelming obligations to the poorest nations who are low in emissions but are paying a price as the planet heats up.

As for Trump’s action, Biden said: I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, the last administration, withdrew from the Paris Accords and put us on a little behind the eight ball.

His words, in seemingly off-the-cuff comments, seemed to break with past comments by many US leaders, who have either made little mention of US responsibility for global warming or, as Biden himself has pointed out. made on the eve of the climate summit, accused China of being the world’s largest. emitter of coal and oil fumes that destroy the climate.

Historically, scientists say, it was the United States that pumped out the most climate-damaging pollution of any country, as coal, diesel, and gasoline propelled the United States and other developed countries towards wealth.

Biden, who briefly closed his eyes at one point during the speeches, took advantage of the summit to announce that he plans to work with the US Congress to provide $ 3 billion a year to help poorer countries and communities. to cope with climate damage, as developing countries increasingly demand established and richer economies.

In Glasgow, the magnitude of the moment crashes headlong into complicated global and national politics. The Biden administration is urging other countries to quickly cut emissions to avoid worst-case scenarios of global warming. But the president is simultaneously fighting to nail his own climate investments with Congress that would keep the United States on track with Bidens’ own commitments.

Demonstrate to the world that America is not only back at the table, but hopefully leading by the power of our example, Biden said. I know it hasn’t, and that’s why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not words.

The summit is often touted as critical to implementing the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement, which Biden joined after becoming president this year. The Trump administration has largely withdrawn from practical diplomacy. Part of Bidens’ effort at the climate summit and the Group of 20 Nations gathering in Rome last weekend was to reestablish the United States as a partner.

But Biden and his administration face hurdles in getting the United States and other countries to act quickly enough on the climate, both abroad and at home. In the run-up to the climate summit, the administration has worked to temper expectations that two weeks of talks involving more than 100 world leaders will produce major breakthroughs.

Rather than a quick fix, Glasgow is the start of this decade’s run, if you will, Bidens climate envoy John Kerry told reporters on Sunday.

As the summit opened, the United States was still struggling to get some of the world’s biggest climate polluters, China, Russia and India, to make a stronger commitment to burning much less coal, gas and oil and switch to cleaner energy. China under President Xi Jinping has made firmer commitments to reduce the power of coal and make further cuts, but not at the pace the United States and its allies are demanding.

Scientists say massive and rapid reductions in fossil fuel pollution over the next few years are essential to have any hope of keeping global warming at or below the limits set in the Paris climate agreement.

Trump before his presidency accused China of fabricating climate change, and the Trump administration has invariably pointed to China as the main climate offender to justify its rollbacks in US climate action.

Biden also said he was disappointed that the Group of 20 summit in Rome ahead of the Glasgow rally failed to make stronger climate pledges.

Russia and China hardly showed up at the Rome meeting with new climate commitments, Biden told reporters on Sunday evening. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese Xi attended the G-20 and climate summits. Xi sent a senior official, his climate envoy, to the Glasgow summit.

The Biden administration also released its strategy on Monday to transform the United States into a fully clean energy nation by 2050.

The long-term plan, tabled under the Paris agreement, would increasingly lead the world’s largest economy to wind, solar and other clean energy. More Americans would be traveling in electric vehicles and on public transport. And advanced technology and carefully preserved large spaces could absorb carbon dioxide from the air.

As with most of Bidens’ climate promises, achieving the long-term strategy depends in part on US lawmakers and voters, two now sharply divided blocs.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with the president that climate change should not be seen as a rivalry between the United States and China because China, the world’s second-largest economy, could act alone.

Nothing in the nature of the relationship between the United States and China, structurally or otherwise, prevents or prevents them from doing their part, Sullivan said.

