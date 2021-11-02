UK, 48-Hour Warning to France About Fishing Lines | Brexit News





London says Paris should step down from the fierce debate over fishing licenses as the threat of French sanctions approaches.

Britain has warned France could face legal action from London under the Brexit trade deal if it does not step back from a heated dispute over fishing rights.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday said Paris had acted unfairly and made a completely unreasonable threat. The two sides are arguing over the number of licenses the UK has granted French ships to operate in territorial waters.

If the dispute is not resolved, France said it could take targeted measures, including stopping British ships from landing in ports from Tuesday and strengthening customs inspections of British goods entering the UK.

London said it was distributing fishing licenses in accordance with the provisions of a post-Brexit agreement signed with the European Union in December last year, while Paris insisted that some French vessels were denied operating permits in areas where they had been fishing for a long time. .

Truss said he would take “absolutely legal action” in the next few days if France continues the threatening sanctions.

The issue should be resolved within the next 48 hours, she told Sky News. They must withdraw those threats. Otherwise, we will use the mechanism of our trade agreements with the EU to take action.

Johnson-Macron talks

Truss’ remarks came after French authorities said on Sunday that it was up to Britain to settle the dispute, which escalated last week when French authorities detained a British trawler.

The two sides painted different pictures of the summit between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Emmanuel Macron next to the G20 summit in Rome.

While London’s position remains unchanged, Johnson added that he was puzzled by a letter from Paris calling for punishment from Britain for leaving the EU.

He mentions Brexit divorce and trade negotiations, which he sees as incompatible with the intent or letter of the agreement to withdraw from the trade cooperation agreement.

Macron also said at a press conference after the summit that he wanted an agreement.

“I don’t want escalations,” he said. I don’t want to take retaliation because it doesn’t help the fishermen.

Macron said Paris made an offer to London and the ball is now in the British courts.

Fisheries issues have persisted in Brexit negotiations for years because of Brexit’s political, not economic, importance.

Fishing makes a small contribution to the French and British economy, but is a lifeline for some coastal communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/1/uk-gives-france-48-hour-warning-over-fishing-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos