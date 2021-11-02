US regulators say stablecoin issuers should be watched like banks





WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Reuters) – A regulator led by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday called on Congress to regulate “stablecoin” issuers like banks and urged financial agencies to assess whether the role of these digital assets rapid growth in the country’s payments system posed a systemic risk.

The much-anticipated report by the President’s Financial Markets Task Force will likely boost efforts by policymakers to put safeguards around stablecoins, a type of digital asset tied to traditional currencies that the agency says could constitute a threat to the financial system at large.

Stablecoins, which include Tether, USD Coin and Binance USD, have swelled 500% to a market cap of $ 127 billion in the past 12 months, according to the report.

“The rapid growth of stable coins increases the urgency of this work,” the report said. “Failure to act risks the growth of stable payment coins without adequate protection for users, the financial system and the economy in general.”

While stablecoins are primarily used to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies, they could be widely used by households and businesses to make payments, according to the report.

Currently, however, stablecoins have a wide range of policies governing disclosures, assets that are held in reserve to back up coins, and redemption rights, which could make them susceptible to run if users lose faith in the coin. active.

“Rushes could spread contagiously from one stable coin to another, or to other types of financial institutions that would have a similar risk profile. Risks to the broader financial system could also increase rapidly,” especially in the absence of prudential standards, “he added. report warned.

The main recommendation of the report is that Congress “urgently” pass a law that would regulate issuers of stable coins similar to insured deposit-taking institutions, subjecting them to strict oversight by banking regulators while providing some form of support. government in the event of a crisis.

The President’s Task Force (PWG) has carried out research on stablecoins, in consultation with the financial industry, academics and advocacy groups, in recent months after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that policymakers needed to act quickly to put in place a regulatory regime for the asset class.

“We look forward to reviewing the document and providing advice to the task force,” a White House official said.

The PWG traditionally includes the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are also involved in stable work.

‘VERY CONCERNED’

The report says Congress should also demand tighter oversight of stable wallet providers who hold digital currency on behalf of clients.

This finding is likely to disappoint supporters of tighter oversight, as it can take years for Congress to pass such laws.

“I am very concerned that they conclude that legislation is absolutely necessary to deal with the risks of stablecoins. The SEC and FDIC currently have the regulatory power to deal with many problematic aspects of these cryptocurrencies. “said Todd Phillips, director of financial regulation at the Center. for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

U.S. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, welcomed the report in a statement and said he plans to work with Yellen on the way forward.

But Sen. Pat Toomey, the leading Republican on this panel, stressed in a statement that Congress should not stifle digital currencies and questioned whether federal regulators should have jurisdiction over stablecoins. The Senate is currently divided equally between Republicans and Democrats.

If Congress does not act, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a body of U.S. regulators created in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, could designate certain stable coin activities – including payment, clearing, and settlement – as a systemic risk, which would subject them to stricter supervision.

Monday’s report also claimed that the SEC and CFTC have jurisdiction to control the activity of stablecoins as securities or derivatives, respectively.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement that the agencies plan to “deploy all protections” of relevant stablecoin laws while Congress reviews the legislation.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Paul Simao and Sandra Maler

