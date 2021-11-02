Coronavirus vaccinated people are refusing to pay taxes because they mistakenly think they are exempt from prosecution.





Messages posted on Telegram showed that many covid conspirators have begun abstaining from paying utility bills and parliamentary taxes to protest the tyranny they claim to be living in the UK.

Groups on social media platforms, where thousands of coronavirus vaccine opponents gather to organize protests, started by discussing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and vaccines to justify no longer paying bills.

Many people have the false belief that they will not be prosecuted for canceling payments. In part, this is due to disinformation spread by influencers on platforms with significant followers claiming that stopping council tax payments could pressure the government to repeal the coronavirus bill. .

This woman, whose name is not given by i, leads a Telegram group of 8,000 people, and her content is frequently shared via other anti-coronavirus channels on the platform.

She also posts content on YouTube and runs her own events. Another influencer who promoted people to stop paying bills was removed by Instagram.

This is a very bad idea, one expert explained, explaining that if a company doesn’t pay its bills, enforcement agencies can sue for unpaid amounts that can seize people’s property. If you don’t pay Congressional taxes, you could go to jail.

Woman teaching people not to pay bills in conspiracy campaign in exchange for money (Photo: Telegram)

An influential person on Telegram claims that everything that has to do with the state is corrupt and the only way to resist the government is to stop funding it. In this case, by not paying parliamentary taxes or other unrelated bills to the state.

I contacted the woman for comment.

The woman charges users 75 for one hour of one-on-one calls, or at least 20 for group Zoom calls, and claims she hasn’t paid her council taxes, water, energy or television bills for a year, but she still wants to use the service. can.

I spoke to someone in the group who said they haven’t paid parliamentary taxes since last December.

They said an official recently came home to investigate the matter, but they mistakenly believe that authorities can’t proceed further if she refuses to give her name.

Influencers claim there are people who can rip off smart meters to help with the process (Photo: Telegram)

One person posted on the influencer channel: Revocation of license to report broadcasting [your posts].

Since then, I have passed on my information to my father, who owns the property, and he has made tenants stop paying Congressional taxes. I learned more here than I thought last week. thank you.

Another post: 67 water bills not paid today!! It’s the first time I haven’t paid. Resend bank giro credit form with 3 stamps and other text.

Another person wrote: Resent all my letters, called the bank for a refund and only had my credit card left.

Anti-vaccine group urges users not to pay parliamentary tax (Photo: Telegram)

A YouTube video uploaded in August by a Telegram influencer also promotes her claim not to pay significant bills to undermine the government, and is still posted on the platform at the time of writing this article.

I’ve shared several women’s videos on YouTube and they said: YouTube is a platform for free and creative expression, but there are rules to help keep people safe on the site.

We take this responsibility very seriously, so we strictly prohibit videos that promote violence or criminal activity. We removed 1 video from this channel for violating our hate speech policy as a result of our review.

This woman posts reviews from users appreciating her service, claiming to have saved thousands of pounds.

However, these actions have consequences. Maria Mulla, an experienced commercial attorney at No5 Barristers Chambers, said that if you cancel your direct debit without paying your household bills, the company will file a civil claim for the outstanding amount.

She said: Anyone who uses TV to watch live TV and fails to pay for a TV license can face prosecution, appear in court and a $1,000 fine. Anyone who refuses to pay the fine could be sent to jail.

Failure to respond to civil claims for unpaid bills will result in a default judgment against that person, which will adversely affect your credit rating and give you the power to initiate enforcement proceedings. Ms Mulla explained that property and valuables and possessions were confiscated.

Not paying city council taxes can be even worse. Local authorities issue subpoenas to order liability for those who fail to pay their bills in case of non-payment.

The Magistrates Court could then put you in jail for up to 90 days for non-payment of liability orders, Ms Mulla said.

My advice is to pay your bills! No one is above the law.

Neither Telegram groups nor influencer posts mention these penalties.

Many anti-Covid vaccine protesters argue that not paying bills is now part of their goal to rule them and separate them from the regime they describe.

Not paying a fee is increasingly being established as a means of disconnecting from society (Photo=Telegram)

Others argue that it is the best way to show civil disobedience. Let city council know that one group state won’t pay until the coronavirus law is repealed.

One of the dangerous claims made by Telegram’s influencers is that no one pays for water because tap water is fluoride-infected and dangerous to people’s health. Full Fact, an independent fact-checking and campaigning organization, uncovered the facts in 2019 and said there was no evidence that the natural minerals found in water had any negative effects on people’s health when consumed at UK-acceptable levels.

The woman behind the group also sells anti-Covid and anti-lockdown conspiracy merchandise in the Etsy store. One t-shirt has the words unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaxxed, unfraid, and the other has no stupidity.

Anti-disinformation experts have accused social media companies and online platforms of allowing this dangerous information to thrive online.

Center for Countering chief executive Imran Ahmed said that by not taking a serious stance on misinformation, it’s honestly not surprising that social media companies have enabled anti-white papers and conspiracy theorists to wield such bizarre stunts and violence by individual actors. . Digital Hate told i.

He said social media has a great power to set social values ​​and norms as the dominant forum for communication and connection for most people.

As custodians of this space, the giant tech billionaires have completely failed to maintain any kind of normal or reasonable standard of social dignity. Over time, this leads to moral competition with malicious actors.

We didn’t end up overnight in this situation. This is the inevitable end point of the uncontrolled and unregulated Wild West online world. It’s time for the government to step in and fix the problem before it gets worse.

I contacted Telegram for comment.

