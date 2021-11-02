Navy finds out which attack submarine hit in South China Sea





The US Navy has completed its investigation into a submarine incident in the South China Sea. The USS Connecticut ran aground on an unexplored seamount, USNI News first reported. The inquiry has been sent to the Fleet Commander, who will consider accountability measures. Loading Something is loading.

U.S. Navy investigators have determined what a nuclear-powered attack submarine struck in the South China Sea last month, USNI News reported on Monday, citing defense officials familiar with the investigation. and a legislative officer.

The Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Connecticut collided with an unidentified object on October 2, the Navy said five days after the incident. Investigators determined that the submarine had run aground on an underwater mountain, the location of which was previously unknown, USNI News said.

The 7th Fleet confirmed the USNI News report to Insider, along with its spokesperson Cdr. Haley Sims said, “The investigation determined that the USS Connecticut ran aground on an unexplored seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Navy’s earlier statement on the incident has left a lot to the imagination. He said the submarine struck something while operating in international waters, that there were no fatal injuries, the submarine was in stable condition and the systems for nuclear propulsion had not been damaged.

The Maritime Service did not say where the incident occurred, although Navy officials speaking on condition of anonymity told some reporters it happened in the South China Sea after the publication of the declaration.

The US Navy was not sure what the submarine hit on Wednesday, although defense officials told USNI News early indications suggested Connecticut had crashed into a seamount. , an underwater mountain that rose from the depths of the ocean. These can also present a risk to ships on the surface, depending on the proximity of its top to the surface.

China, often at odds with the United States in the South China Sea, capitalized on the limited information provided by the Navy on the incident, with Chinese officials accusing the United States of cover-up and calling it a “cable.” and “irresponsible”.

The US military has denied trying to cover up the incident. After a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry first made the allegations, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said, “It’s a weird way to cover something up when you publish an article. press release about it.

But Beijing, both the Foreign Office and the Defense Department, continued to criticize the United States for a “lack of transparency,” while repeatedly calling the United States “the greatest force for the militarization of the South China Sea ”, an accusation typically directed against China. .

The conclusion of the command’s investigation into the Connecticut incident clears some of the mystery. The investigation has been passed on to the 7th Fleet commander, who will make decisions on liability actions, a fleet spokesperson said.

As the investigation into the incident has not yet been made public, information is still limited on how the submarine struck a seamount and to what extent the crew and command members were responsible.

The submarine, one of only three in the powerful Seawolf-class, is in Guam, where it is undergoing repairs, possibly initial work before larger repairs can be made elsewhere.

Some fear that if Connecticut were to be brought back to a public shipyard for further repairs, it could throw a wrench into a long-problematic submarine maintenance backlog.

Update: This report has been updated with feedback from 7th Fleet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/navy-investigation-attack-submarine-collision-south-china-sea-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos