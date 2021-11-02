Philadelphia to become the first major city in the United States to ban minor traffic stops





Philadelphia is set to become the first major city in the country to ban police from low-level traffic checks after Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order this week passing a so-called equal driving law.

Kenneys’ office said in a statement it expected to sign the order on Wednesday.

The law, which was passed by Philadelphia City Council in a 14-2 vote last month, aims to end offenses like broken tail lights and expired inspection stickers and echoes a similar measure adopted in Virginia following the murder of George Floyd.

Critics have long argued that police use such offenses to target people of color, and they have come under intense scrutiny in recent years after the high-profile police murders of people like Walter Scott in North Carolina. South and Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Council member behind the law, Isaiah Thomas, said in a statement that the measure was necessary to end traffic stops that promote discrimination rather than public safety.

With this vote, I breathe a sigh of relief as my sons and child friends are growing up in a city where being arrested is not a rite of passage but a measure of the safety of your driving and vehicle, no matter what. driver’s skin color, he says.

According to data provided to NBC News by Thomas’s office, 72% of black residents of Philadelphia were arrested by police in a recent 12-month period. Almost all of those stops were for code violations that did not warrant a ticket, Thomas’s office said, and guns or illegal drugs were found in less than one percent of the stops.

The new measure, which gives the police department 120 days to train officers before going into effect, turns what were considered primary violations into secondary violations. In a statement, the ministry likened it to a seat belt violation.

Essentially, this means that the officer has to witness another higher level safety violation to make a stop and can then only name the individual or the seat belt violation during those stops, said the Department. Officers do not use seat belt failure as the primary reason for the stop.

The statement praised the legislation and the process of its development, saying the department truly appreciates the willingness of the city councilor and his team to work with PPD and design this way forward.

The law, the ministry noted, will allow officers to enforce offenses in a way that reduces racial inequalities, heals police-community relations, and allows us to protect public safety while simultaneously protecting the constitutional rights of our community. .

In a statement to NBC News, Philadelphia Police Union President John McNesby called the law terrible and called it a total effort by local politicians to claim victory over police reform.

We are simply asking the public to follow all local laws that are written to keep everyone safe, he said.

