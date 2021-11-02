



Trade and cooperation agreements between the UK and the EU have once again made headlines in recent weeks. Bob Hanck reports on recent research suggesting that the agreement not only made trade in goods very difficult between the UK and the EU, but also severely limited the UK’s ability to enter into free trade agreements with the world .

Regaining control, especially in international trade, has been one of the few real benefits Brexit has given the UK economy. In a new report on the French Eau de France region, I and co-authors detail what the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) means for UK companies’ export markets.

We wrote about some issues with TCA in a previous EUROPP post in July of this year. However, one aspect seems to have eluded many observers. Since the TCA takes effect, free trade agreements can be concluded with the UK as well as non-EU countries. However, it makes negotiating a sovereign free trade agreement extremely difficult as it cannot do so without significant impact on UK-EU trade.

The reason is simply that the UK must comply with the standards and norms set in Brussels for the free movement of goods (and services). If a new trade agreement conflicts with these standards, the EU can unilaterally suspend free trade in those goods and services. Given the relative size of the UK’s main trading partner, the EU, which accounts for nearly 50% of UK exports, the EU’s shadow hovers over all trade negotiations. Below we take a closer look at three areas to explore the different dimensions of the issue: labor and environmental standards, agricultural and food standards, and trade in digital services.

Offshore Impact of Environmental and Labor Standards

In the TCA, the UK worked to maintain labor and environmental standards on par with the EU. Wages and working conditions aren’t clear exactly who’s calling, but they should be considered broadly equivalent, and the recent noise about restraining the ECJ’s role in this process is further complicating the situation.

Similarly, the environmental credentials of exported UK products will be assessed by the EU (and vice versa, few observers see this as a problem), but again, it’s unclear who exactly will be involved in the process. This lack of clarity on enforcement mechanisms does little as well as militant Brexit opponents would like. This is because it introduces a degree of political discretion in areas normally governed by soft and strict laws to avoid trade becoming political football.

But there are more. Equal labor and environmental standards as a prerequisite for tariff-free trade is a major viable short-term strategy for an economy where labor markets are heavily deregulated and productivity problems persist, driven primarily by the pursuit of an export model based on cost competitiveness. Almost impossible.

Why: It makes little sense for most companies exporting to the EU to develop a model with low parallelism to export to other countries. All things being equal, it’s good for a company to adopt the same standard everywhere because a higher standard never violates a lower one, but the reverse is not true.

Therefore, EU standards impose significant offshore restrictions in that their effects can be felt outside the areas explicitly covered by the rule. British companies exporting to the US or Australia will have to do so as the two main contenders for free trade agreements. The EU is not a party to a free trade agreement.

Product Standard: Where is the Beef?

A similar problem arises with product standards, where TCA’s internal logic is direct and creates a very sharp dilemma for the UK. The UK faces a relatively simple choice. Adhering to EU standards may preserve trade with European counterparts, or countries may adopt other standards to facilitate new free trade agreements with non-EU countries. However, in the latter case, the UK will have to take a significant risk of eventually blocking the company in a single European market.

The often cited example of American beef illustrates the problem. The UK could negotiate a free trade agreement with the US that would allow free trade in US hormone-treated beef. However, hormone-treated meat is banned in the EU.

Thus, once the US-UK agreement is signed and ratified, the EU-UK portion of the TCA dealing with beef imports and exports effectively ceases. There is no way for the latter to stop importing hormone-treated beef from the UK and EU. Oppose the current EU regulatory framework.

A trade halt is the only way to avoid violating EU law unless the UK preempts it by adapting to EU restrictions when negotiating a free trade agreement with the US. Again, the force that binds the EU is felt in areas not directly involved in the EU.

digital service transaction

TCA’s digital trading section is rated as best-in-class, but its success depends primarily on the EU’s determination of data adequacy. Non-EU Member States must be provided with data adequacy for storing and processing data of EU citizens. The UK has obtained a positive decision from the EU Commission, but this is limited to four years, after which the EU will reassess the equivalence of data protection mechanisms.

The Commission’s warning that the decision can be reversed at any time if the expiration date and data are not accurately protected gives the EU more influence in important areas. Regulators in Brussels are carefully monitoring all attempts to change UK data protection laws, limiting the UK government’s ability to deregulate policy areas of growing importance and likely to find a place in new free trade agreements. If things go wrong, the UK will have to either stick to the standards and give up the benefits of digital trade with the EU to either get EU approval or trade elsewhere. Either way, the losses are almost completely asymmetric, and the EU could decide to impose restrictions unilaterally.

EU long shadow

These three realms suggest that Britain has painted itself around the corner with TCA. By explicitly remaining outside a single market, the country faces many regulatory and governance issues or economic hardships, such as Northern Ireland and the ECJ, as well as emptying supermarket shelves and creating a shortage of truck drivers, as well as EU offshore power.

EU-UK trade depends on the adoption of EU standards by the UK. If the UK negotiates a free trade agreement with a third country that violates EU standards, the EU could suspend some of the TCAs that control free trade in these markets, causing significant losses to UK businesses and potentially the economy as a whole. Avoiding these issues means choosing the less bad of a trade (EU-related) losses and (non-EU-related) gains. The size of the EU and the weight of the UK’s trading basket remain almost unchanged, leading to one conclusion about the UK, the current sovereign. In other words, adopting EU standards to minimize EU-related losses.

According to the ridiculous jokes of Central Europe, socialism was a long road between capitalism and capitalism. Is Brexit a long journey between the EU and the EU?

Note: Portions of the research on which this article is based were funded by Nord France Invest (NFI). This article expresses the opinions of the authors and is not necessarily the opinions of the NFI, EUROPP – European Politics and Policy or the LSE. Principal Image Credit: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

