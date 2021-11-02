Cop26: Biden calls for action on climate change, promises US to lead by example | Cop26





Joe Biden has warned that the climate crisis poses an existential threat to human existence as we know it and urged other world leaders to embark on a transformational transition to clean energy, as questions remain about the capacity of the American president to realize this vision at home.

Biden, speaking to a sparse chamber during crucial UN climate talks that began in freezing and rainy Glasgow, said the conference must mark the start of a decade of ambition and innovation to preserve our common future.

The President added: We meet the eyes of history on us. Will we do what is necessary? Or will we condemn future generations to suffer?

The Bidens administration tries to reaffirm the credibility of the Americas as nearly 200 countries gather in Scotland, known as Cop26, after Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement and his rejection of climate science. Scientists have warned the world is gravely on track to avert disastrous climate change, with leaders of the poorest and most vulnerable countries using the talks to warn their populations of impending cataclysm.

We will demonstrate to the world that the United States is not only back at the table, but that it is hopefully leading by the power of our example, Biden said in his speech, in tacit acknowledgment of Trump. I know it hasn’t, which is why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not talk.

At the moment, we are lagging behind, there is no time to stay behind, to sit on the fence or to argue among ourselves, continued the president. It is the challenge of our collective lives, an existential threat to human existence as we know it and every day we delay the increasing cost of inaction.

Biden said large, wealthy polluters such as the United States have an overwhelming responsibility to help small countries struggling to cope with increasing floods, fires and heat waves brought on by global warming.

Before arriving in Glasgow, Biden also targeted other top emitters not to do enough to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 ° C. He said those countries are not just Russia but China (which) has basically not come forward in terms of commitments to tackle climate change. I found it disappointing myself.

At a side event, Biden also effectively apologized for his predecessor. Guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, the last administration, withdrew from the Paris accords and sort of put us behind bullet eight, said Biden.

But climate activists, many of whom gathered outside the Glasgow venue which hosted more than 120 world leaders on Monday, argue Biden is breaking his own words. The president has touted the sweeping climate bill that would be the most important investment to tackle the climate crisis that any advanced nation has ever made, but the bill remains stuck in Congress, after being swept aside by a senator who has close ties to fossil fuels.

Biden is in Glasgow empty-handed, with nothing but words on paper, said Varshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise Movement. It’s humiliating and fails to meet the moment that was.

Biden has also come under attack for his administration’s reluctance to drastically reduce oil and gas drilling in the United States. The president’s speech on climate leadership contradicts the daily suffering of communities on the front lines of gas and oil production in the United States, activists say. In the first six months of the Biden administration, around 2,500 new oil and gas permits were authorized, a figure the Trump administration took a year to reach.

Speakers outside of Cop26 on Monday, only 23 civil society observers were allowed to hear speeches from leaders, including black and indigenous leaders whose communities are at the forefront of the impacts of fossil fuel extraction, including air pollution and contamination of drinking water and land across the United States.

Tom Goldtooth, Native American leader of the Indigenous Environmental Network, said, “Were they here as the original people of the United States to denounce the polluters conference, this is not a climate conference, it was taken over by corporate interests. If we native people don’t come well, be on the menu. We were here to defend our people, we want to live.

Bidens’ speech came shortly after the official opening of Cop26 which acknowledged the growing angst over the escalation and the largely unchecked climate crisis. Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, said the people who will judge us are unborn children, adding that if we fail they will not forgive us. Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, has warned that we are digging our own graves due to the failure to drastically reduce global heating emissions.

