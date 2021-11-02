US to force big business to grant paid time off for vaccinations





Companies with 100 or more workers will be required to give employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine and paid sick leave if they have side effects from the injections.

November 1, 2021

WASHINGTON – The federal government will require companies with 100 or more employees to grant paid time off for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and paid sick time to recover from the effects of the gunfire, an official said on Monday of the Biden administration.

These requirements will be part of a pending federal rule that will spell out how large employers will meet the requirement that workers be vaccinated or tested regularly for the virus.

The White House budget office has completed its review of the rule drafted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is expected to be released this week.

The rule issued under emergency standards to respond to the pandemic – will cover businesses with 100 or more employees, regardless of how many are located in a particular location.

Covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wearing a face cover at work, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor said. said Monday. The rule also requires employers to give workers paid time to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects.

The official said the Office of Management and Budget completed its review of the OSHA rule on Monday and the rule will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days.

The spokesperson declined to give further details, saying the administration will provide further updates when we have more information.

Separately, the administration will give federal contractors broad authority over how to treat employees who refuse to be vaccinated, according to guidelines released Monday by the White House.

Under an executive order that President Joe Biden issued in September, contractors have until December 8 to ensure employees are fully immunized. The order has met resistance from some workers at large employers with federal contracts, including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. The Southwest CEO said his airline would not fire anyone for refusing to get the shots.

