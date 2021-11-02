The UK, once a major polluter, is now looking to lead climate change.





LONDON Britain’s milestone toward a more climate-friendly economy comes alive along the railroad from London to Scotland as Britain prepares to host a monumental climate summit in Glasgow this week.

Near Gainsborough, a river town 150 miles north of the capital, one of Britain’s last coal-fired power plants still spit carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere. The slender blades of five turbines at an offshore wind farm, 150 miles north of Blyth’s seaside harbor shores, spin lazily in the wind.

The two plants, owned by French utility giant EDF, show just how far the UK has come. A coal power plant, recently restarted to address power shortages, is due to go out of operation next year, and the company plans to install an floating turbine off the coast of Blyth.

Paul Spence, EDF’s Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs, said he was talking about a huge shift, citing the UK’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. A lot has to happen to keep the lights on.

The UK not only hosts the climate conference known as COP26, but also has a credible claim to be a global leader in climate policy. Britain, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, became the first country to legally mandate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the 2008 Climate Change Act. High-tech windmills and aging chimneys are just the most visible evidence of the 30-year campaign.

The UK, which built the world’s largest offshore wind industry, cut emissions by 44% from 1990 levels. According to the Climate Action Tracker, a scientific analysis of national policy, the goal of reducing it by more than 68% by 2030 is one of the most ambitious of the major economies.

If the UK does achieve that, it will be one of the few countries that is doing enough to limit the long-term rise in planetary temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a key goal of the Paris Agreement, although it is not clear.

To achieve the headline figures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has set a set of high-profile targets. End sales of all gasoline and diesel fueled vehicles by 2030. End use of all coal and gas-fired power plants by 2035. End sales of all fossil fuel home heating systems by 2035.

Johan Rockstrm, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, said the UK was the first to influence the enactment of climate laws and inspire Sweden and Germany. Britain has succeeded in phasing out the highly iconic coal since coal first originated in England.

The temporary restart of a coal power plant near Gainsborough due to mild North Sea winds that slowed the turbines suggests that the transition is not without problems. Lack of wind or sun can hinder renewable energy sources.

Local resistance has limited the development of the onshore wind industry. Fears about energy reserves prompted the UK to consider drilling in a vast new field in the Shetland Islands. There are also proposals for a new coal belt in Cumbria in the northwest of England, which would appear to go against the UK’s climate aspirations.

Climate experts also criticize Johnson for failing to come up with a realistic roadmap for meeting its ambitious emissions targets. The UK has failed to raise adequate funds to finance clean energy projects. It has not shown how farmers, a key driver of reducing carbon emissions, can contribute through peat land cultivation and other conservation techniques.

The United Kingdom is not as diplomatically developed as it once was. When Prime Minister Johnson convenes more than 100 countries in Glasgow, he will push for several lofty goals, including a global end to the use of coal. But he will do it as a leader in a country that has withdrawn from the European Union and has so far not revitalized the world’s largest emitters: China, the United States and India.

Still, despite all the fears of a setback, the British show genuine pride in being a pioneer in the transition to a carbon-neutral future. After all, London-based climate change activist Alice Bell says we have led the world to this problem.

The country, which was once synonymous with the industrial revolution factories that darkened the skies, polluted the rivers, and gave the world the expression coal, now generates more than half of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources. mainly wind.

While BP, Shell and other energy giants lobby government to continue burning gas, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin III with financial ties to the coal industry pressures the Biden administration in the UK to undermine key elements It is similar to adding of climate law.

Unlike the United States, where climate change is a partisan issue, green policies are widely supported by the left and right. The Climate Change Act, which sets out to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2050, was passed by Congress 463 to 5.

Nearly a dozen countries and the European Union (EU) currently have similar laws in the book. In 2019, former Prime Minister Theresa May will go a step further and become Britain’s first major economy by 2050, which means that it will eliminate as much of the greenhouse gases it produces from the atmosphere as possible.

To some extent, British leadership is a historical event rooted in the bitter confrontation between Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the coal miners strike in 1984. Thatcher accelerated Britain’s search for alternative energy sources by crushing unions and cutting subsidies to the coal industry. i.e. natural gas.

Tom Burke, chairman of environmental think tank E3G and former government adviser, said she got rid of the mine for political and economic reasons. But it gave Britain a degree of freedom of action not available in any other country.

Thatcher, who later came to view the climate movement as a left-wing stereotype, made two speeches in 1989 that historians say is the world’s first important statement on climate change by a world leader.

She said everything we’re doing to the world now by degrading the Earth’s surface, polluting water, and adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere at unprecedented rates is new to the Earth’s experience.

As Conservative and Labor governments seek to hone their green credentials, Thatcher sowed seeds for a bipartisan cause. British diplomats played a key role in mediating climate deals in Rio de Janeiro and Kyoto, Japan. The UK has installed climate devices in embassies around the world.

In 2006, British government adviser Nicholas Stern published a groundbreaking study on the economic effects of climate change, which set the stage for discussion before the 2009 Copenhagen summit and the climate law passed by Labor Prime Minister Gordon. I did. Brown.

When the Conservatives came to power in 2010, they saw climate policy as a way to appeal to young voters, many of whom saw the Conservatives as a relentless party that shackled corporate interests. Parliament has created a climate change committee to urge the government to adopt policies that will help the UK achieve its goals. Some policies have been imitated by fellow European Union member states. Burke said basically we ran the EU on climate policy.

And in 2016 there was the Brexit vote and we lost the EU, the most important tool to influence other countries.

Mr. Johnson, who once ridiculed that wind farms could barely peel rice pudding, now talks about climate change with converts’ enthusiasm. Allies say he was convinced of the need for action from his third wife, Carrie Johnson, who is campaigning against plastic pollution.

But critics say Johnson is deceiving the words he emphasizes because of his actions. Climate Action Tracker praised the UK’s ambitions and criticized the financial promises to achieve it as being very insufficient.

Burke said it was correct to say that this was a betrayal of the current government’s national promise.

Johnson said his anti-business message hinders partnerships with the private sector, while his government in favor of Brexit depends on the support of the Conservative Liberals, which opposes broader climate initiatives.

For private companies, the government message has been confused. EDF says it wants to build more onshore wind farms but is unattractive due to local resistance and lack of incentives. And governments are struggling to finance a new generation of nuclear power plants.

EDF’s Spence said that it is only a quarter of the way toward a decarbonised energy system the Prime Minister has set for 2035. Getting closer to the world of 1.5 degrees requires all the answers faster than ever before.

For every agenda setting in the UK, there is also a feeling among activists and experts that there’s not much small and medium-sized countries can do to tackle planetary problems. Its total emissions account for only 1% of global total emissions. China accounts for nearly 30% and the United States accounts for 14%.

David King, former climate envoy and scientific adviser to Prime Minister Tony Blair, imagine that this policy was adopted by the United States in 1997. The world will be a very different place.

