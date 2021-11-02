British police have received dozens of reports of needle spikes in bars and clubs.





LONDON police in the UK are sounding the alarm after growing reports of people alleging people being spiked and given needles in pubs and clubs across the country.

Reports of nightclub spiking attempts have made headline news across the country in recent weeks, according to the British National Police Chiefs Council, with hundreds of people spiking their drinks at cops or in pubs, clubs and other venues. Reported that he was given an injection.

Police said most cases involved young women, but reports involved female and male victims, the commission said.

On Tuesday, Sussex Police in southeast England announced the arrest of two people in connection with reports of needle stabs and drink spikes.

On Sunday, a 28-year-old man from the seaside town of Hove was arrested on charges of injecting poison with intent to injure himself, police said. A 19-year-old man from neighboring Brighton was arrested the next day for the same crime.

Sussex Police said in a statement that they had received several reports of ill health while out or after going out at night.

He was arrested in Sussex after facing a surge in reports, including needle injection allegations, from police stations across the UK, including London, Edinburgh and Nottingham.

The Police Commissioner’s Committee said authorities were on alert after receiving “interesting” numbers of these reports in September and October.

The commission asked departments across the UK to provide the number of allegations it had received in two months.

As of 23 October, Police Department Narcotics Officer Jason Harwin, Deputy Director, said British police had received a total of 56 confirmed reports of Spike incidents “related to some form of injection”.

At least 198 reports of beverage spikes were also received during the same period. However, that number could be higher because the city council is still collecting data.

Harwin, who warned of a “worrying” influx of reports last week in a statement, said the commission, along with police and other law enforcement partners, including the British National Crime Agency, is in the process of building a profile of the problem. . problem.

In the meantime, he said he would encourage anyone who believes he is a victim or eyewitness of any form of spiking to contact local police.

His message comes amid growing concerns about women’s safety in the UK after many women shared accounts on social media detailing their experiences of being the target of stabbing attacks.

In some unconfirmed posts from NBC News, women explain that they woke up the next morning after fainting or feeling unwell and found a stab wound somewhere on their body.

Spurred on by action, people from cities across the country joined a week-long nightclub boycott last week, urging for increased security at the venue, including mandatory gate-to-door testing for drugs and weapons.

A boycott campaign called Girls Night In saw protesters gathering on city streets, including in Manchester. Protesters could be seen in the photo holding signs with slogans like Girls just want to play, don’t get spiked.

British MP Nadia Whittom said in a statement on Twitter that she was “solidarity” with the protesters.

“We don’t have to do this,” she said.

