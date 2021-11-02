Guantanamo military jury condemns US treatment of detainee





For the first time, a US Military Commission jury has sought clemency for Guantanamo Bay inmate Majid Khan at a sentencing hearing. The jury’s recommendation, noting the serious abuses Khan suffered while in detention, highlights the deep human rights violation committed by the United States in its so-called war on terror.

Khan was captured by US forces in Pakistan in 2003 and pleaded guilty to several counts in 2012. His sentencing hearing had since been delayed to facilitate his cooperation with the US government in exchange for a hardly lighter.

During the hearing for the past few weeks, the jury recommended that Khan be sentenced to 26 years in prison, slightly more than the minimum sentence of 25 years set in the jury’s instructions. Due to his plea agreement with the prosecution, he could be released as early as February 2022.

In addition, seven of the eight jury members, all officers of the United States Army, signed a letter asking the judge to grant clemency for a reduced sentence to Khan. They provided three justifications: the lack of due process for Khan given the length of time he was held without charge or legal representation; his physical and psychological abuse, which went far beyond approved enhanced interrogation tactics; and his personal vulnerability at the time to recruiting extremists.

In their letter, the panelists called the US government’s treatment of Khan a stain on America’s moral fiber and a source of shame.

Military jurors learned firsthand about Khan’s torture and other ill-treatment, including prolonged sleep deprivation, regular beatings and forced feeding. His testimony marked the first time an inmate has spoken publicly about treatment at Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) black site detention centers overseas. He was ultimately only allowed to provide this testimony after agreeing not to call CIA interrogators to testify in court.

To promote transparency about the US torture program that began after the September 11, 2001 attacks, the administration should continue to allow detainees to testify about their treatment. It should also declassify the CIA torture program itself; at a minimum, it should release the full 2014 Senate intelligence report on the program.

The United States has a long way to go in securing accountability for tortured detainees. But increased transparency, which is a step towards real accountability, is a start.

