UK welcomes easing of Francis fishing dispute





Britain’s Environment Minister George Eustice welcomed the “significant reduction” in the post-Brexit dispute between Britain and France over fishing rights after Paris immediately lifted sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to introduce punitive measures against Britain starting Tuesday unless the Boris Johnson government grants more licenses to French fishermen who want to fish in British waters.

Late Monday, President Macron said he would delay measures “to give a chance” to the final dispute resolution dialogue convened by the European Commission. He said at the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that “we will not impose sanctions while negotiations continue.”

Regarding Macron’s move, Eustice said there was “constructive” dialogue between the two sides.

“It’s a big shrink,” he said in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday. “We very welcome the fact that France has decided not to continue the threat and will continue constructive discussions.”

Johnson described the debate over fishing rights as “not important enough to disappear” compared to the issues dealt with at the UN summit.

But tensions between London and Paris over fishing rights have been escalating for months after the UK failed to issue licenses for some French small boats to operate in British territorial waters.

Britain claims that it denied licenses only to fishermen who did not provide evidence of fishing in British waters before Brexit, while France claims London is deliberately targeting fishing vessels.

Paris accuses London of issuing only half of the licenses granted under the EU-UK trade deal that was finalized at the end of last year. London said it had granted 98% of its applications for 1,673 EU vessels that have received fishing licenses in the UK’s exclusive economic zone from 31 December.

Eustice said: “We had a constructive conversation. . . Here we will definitely consider if there are additional vessels with evidence and new evidence can be presented.”

Britain’s Secretary of State David Frost will meet French European Minister Clément Beaune in Paris on Thursday to discuss the fishing dispute and Northern Ireland’s controversial post-Brexit trade deal.

suggestion

Johnson said the UK government welcomed “France’s recognition that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the various difficulties between the UK and the EU”.

The spokesperson added: “We want to work together to an agreed-upon solution if possible, Sir Frost has accepted Clement Vaughan’s invitation and is looking forward to discussing it in Paris on Thursday.” “They will discuss issues including fisheries and the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Bruno Bonnell, a member of Enmarché in Villeurvan, near Lyon, has suggested that Johnson is “always bluffing” about Brexit.

Bonnell told the BBC that Prime Minister Johnson “continued to pretend that Brexit would have no or no impact on the British lifestyle”.

Further reporting by Andy Bounds in Brussels

trade secret

