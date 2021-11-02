International
Texas abortion law in the United States Supreme Court: what the judges had to say
The U.S. Supreme Court passed Texas’ restrictive new abortion law on Monday, two months after it went into effect.
The judges questioned attorneys representing abortion providers, Texas and the federal government for three hours, providing clues as to how the High Court could possibly rule on the two challenges to Senate Bill 8.
The Supreme Court has released transcripts of oral arguments presented by abortion providers and the US Department of Justice. Here is a selection of some of the most notable quotes from Monday’s debates:
Federal law supremacy
“Texas designed SB 8 to thwart the supremacy of federal law in open disregard of our constitutional structure. States are free to ask this court to reconsider its constitutional precedents, but they are not free to place themselves above it. of this court, to overturn the decisions of the court in their borders and to block the judicial control necessary to defend federal rights. ”
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar in her opening address
“The procedural quagmire”
Tell me if I’m wrong, that the procedural quagmire we found ourselves in with this extremely unusual law was that we would really be telling the Fifth Circuit, again, if your position prevailed, that the district court should be allowed to continue with its preliminary injunction decision.
Justice Elena Kagan, commenting on abortion providers’ lawyer on the muddy situation and how relief would mean overturning lower court orders
A hypothesis on the AR-15
Suppose anyone who sells an AR-15 owes any citizen a million dollars. Would that kind of law be exempt from pre-application review by a federal court?
Judge Brett Kavanaugh, questioning Texas Attorney General Judd Stone, about his perceived limits to the mechanism of Texas abortion laws. (Stone said yes.)
“The tip of a right”
Isn’t that the goal of a right that you don’t have to ask Congress for? Isn’t the interest of a right that no matter what Congress thinks or what the majority of the American people think of that right?
Kagan, in response to Texas’ argument that only Congress, not the courts, has the power to overturn Texas law because of the way it is enforced
State Laws and Constitutional Rights
The whole point of this law, its purpose and its effect, is to find the loophole in Ex parte Young’s armor … and the fact that after all these many years, some geniuses have found a way to escape at the helm of that decision, as well as the order that the even broader principle that states should not override federal constitutional rights, and to say, oh, we’ve never seen this before, so there’s nothing we can do do it, I guess I just didn’t understand the argument.
Kagan, outlining his questions about how the creators of SB 8 employed Ex parte Young, a 1908 Supreme Court case allowing exceptions to sovereign state immunity in certain cases.
“A flaw”
There is a loophole that has been exploited here or used here, and that is that private prosecutions are enforced by clerks or judges of state courts. So the question becomes: should we extend the Ex parte Young principle to, in essence, close this loophole?
Kavanaugh, also highlighting the loophole that allows Texas law to bypass judicial review
“The new law”
I agree that this appears to be a new case and it is because it is a new law.
Prelogar, commenting on the strangeness of the United States directly suing the state of Texas
In the cosmos
General, are you aware of a precedent that allows an injunction against all the people in the country or the world, the cosmos, who bring an action?
Judge Neil Gorsuch at Prelogar. (His answer: no, Judge Gorsuch. Neither does our injunction.)
“Open for business”
I mean, it was something that before this law was passed, no state thought of doing it. And, basically, we’d be like, you know, we’re open for business, you’re open for business. There is nothing the Supreme Court can do about it. Guns, gay marriage, religious rights, whatever you don’t like, go for it.
Kagan, on what could happen if the court allowed states to enforce laws the way Texas implemented its abortion restrictions
Define the injury
Well, the injury would be similar to that suffered in a tort of contempt, where a person witnesses something that they essentially find so extreme and scandalous as to cause them extreme moral or psychological harm.
Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone on States’ Argument That Private Citizens Can Demonstrate Harm in Texas Lawsuits
