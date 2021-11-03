Govan Free State declares independence from Scotland and Great Britain





The cabinet of the new “independent state” made its first statement inside the Scottish city.

The founding statement said: “We are taking this step with great reluctance and it is our intention to maintain a peaceful and respectful relationship with the Queen’s British Government, the Scottish Government and the Glasgow City Council.”

Formed in the image of Pollok Free State, a road protest camp built opposite the M77 highway in 1994, Southside State is a response to climate change, habitat loss and inequality.

And I asked everyone attending COP26 to “welcome yourself” within that scope.

The new micronation, offered by “Ambassadors and Poets”, kicked off with a traditional ceremony celebrating the Celtic Year on Monday at the premises of the esteemed Govan charity GalGael, founded “around the protest fires” in the Pollock Free State.

The Pearce Institute on Govan Road is a local landmark.

READ MORE: Community’s £2.2m ‘competition against time’ to buy Buccleuch land

About 100 people gathered at the charity’s Fairley Street base to celebrate the founding of the new nation and read the following declaration: To decolonize their territory, they can define.”

Some of those in attendance were “passport holders” of the Pollok Free State, which declared independence the same year the Convention establishing the Conference of the Parties (COP) came into force.

The Govan Free State aims to mimic the international legal territory of the official COP26 blouson for delegates. The declaration continues. “The operation and functioning of the capitalist state and all of its institutions globally, nationally and regionally depends on these structures.

“We don’t think it makes sense to put our beliefs anywhere else anymore. No one comes. It’s just us. And for us it means each other in the Greater Govan, south of Glasgow.”

Known to have been continuously inhabited since the Stone Age, Govan, home to famous citizens including Rent Strike leader Mary Barbour and Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, was recently incorporated into the city of Glasgow in 1912.

Gehan Macleod, a co-founder of GalGael and a veteran of the Pollok Free State, said the secession movement was grounded not only in international “no action” on the climate crisis, but also in frustration over issues such as the continuing deprivation many in Govan have experienced.

Gehan Macleod receives the 2016 award from David Cowley of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

According to recent data from the Glasgow Center for Population Health, the region is home to deep-seated inequality and the average life expectancy for men in Greater Govan is 65.4 years, compared to neighboring Polokshields West. ) by 17.6 years.

Macleod said: “Since 1994, too little has changed during the time children have grown into adults. We can no longer give up our faith in the status quo.

“When we have to welcome the world with open arms, we are witnessing a horrific moment of exclusion in Glasgow, from hostile police tactics to taking advantage of private owners.

“When many are shut down and all our futures are at stake, we must respond to the absence of leadership from above by reclaiming our freedom and collective responsibility from below.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19689711.govan-free-state-declares-independence-scotland-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos