US files antitrust complaint to stop major book publisher merger





Justice Department Sues to Block $ 2.2 Billion Book Publishing Deal That Would Have Reshaped Industry

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer

2 November 2021, 21:38

4 minutes to read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article

The Justice Department is suing to block a $ 2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying the consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers.

German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, already America’s largest publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors include Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and John Irving, from television and film company ViacomCBS .

The Justice Department filed an antitrust complaint in federal court in Washington, DC on Tuesday in connection with the Biden administration’s first major antitrust action. The department said the deal would give Penguin Random House inordinate influence “over books published in the United States and the amount of authors’ remuneration.

If the world’s largest book publisher is allowed to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry, ”Attorney General Merrick Garland said. American authors and consumers will pay the price for this anti-competitive merger. ultimately less books and less variety for consumers. “

The Simon & Schuster purchase would reduce to four the so-called Big Five, which dominate US publishing and include HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan.

Because it targets the prices paid to authors as well as those paid by consumers, the lawsuit shows a possible new direction for antitrust regulators under the Biden administration, suggested Daniel Crane, a professor of law at the University of Michigan who focuses on rustproofing.

There is a willingness to think very comprehensively about all the interests that could be harmed, he said. It raises many interesting questions about publishing and competition in publishing.

The governments business is aimed at a conventional market of five gigantic old-fashioned publishing houses. The eclipsing one is Amazon, which created an empire and an e-book ecosystem from 1995, controlling not only the bookstore, but also the dominant devices for reading e-books and listening to audiobooks, and possibly some of the content. . E-books are lower than the prices of conventional books, providing ammunition for publishers claiming that they have to inflate to survive the competition.

The deal has raised concern among rival writers and publishers. The Authors ‘Guild said it was against the acquisition because there would be less competition for the authors’ manuscripts.

News Corp of Rupert Murdoch, which owns HarperCollins and is also said to have been interested in buying Simon & Schuster, also criticized the deal. Its CEO, Robert Thomson, said last fall that Bertelsmann was buying market dominance as the book juggernaut.

In a statement, Penguin Random House and Simon & Simon & Schuster said they would fight the lawsuit. They say blocking the deal would hurt the authors.

The DOJ lawsuit is wrong on facts, law and public policy, said Daniel Petrocelli, attorney for Penguin Random House. Importantly, the DOJ has not found, or alleged, that the combination will reduce competition in the sale of books. “

The new antitrust lawsuit indicates that the Justice Department is ready to use all of its authority to fight the wave of consolidation that is engulfing the U.S. economy, said Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an organization that campaigns for government action against corporate concentration. .

The case also reflects how Amazon’s dominance is shaping up as a predatory presence for most businesses in the economy, Miller said in a statement. The CEOs of the number one and number three publishers have openly sought to take advantage of this merger to become an exceptional Amazon partner.

AP National Writer Hillel Italy and Business Writer Marcy Gordon contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/us-files-antitrust-suit-stop-major-book-publisher-80925356 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos