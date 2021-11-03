Fishing line: What if the UK takes legal action against France over post-Brexit disputes? | political news





After Britain threatened to take legal action against post-Brexit fishing permits, the French government backed away from threats of imposing destructive port inspections on trucks and boats.

A major meeting between the two sides is due to take place later this week to resolve the differences, but the risk of further escalation remains.

Sky News investigates what lies behind the conflict between Britain and France and what action London can take if the stalemate continues.

What is the dispute about?

Under the terms of the Brexit trade agreement that came into force on 1 January, EU access to British waters and British access to EU waters are now governed through a licensing system for fishing vessels.

The current controversy arose after British authorities rejected licenses to fish in British territorial waters, believing that some French fishing vessels did not meet the requirements.

According to the French government, the UK has only issued half of the fishing permits that it thinks Paris deserves.

Environment Minister George Eustice told Sky News last week that the UK has issued post-Brexit permits for 1,700 vessels, including 750 French fishing vessels. This corresponds to 98% of applicants.

However, the problem was exacerbated last Thursday when the Cornelis Gert Jan scallop trawler was detained by French authorities near the port of Le Havre.

The owner of the British vessel has denied France’s claim that it does not have a valid license to fish in French waters, stating that Cornelis is being used as a “pawn” in the broader Anglo-French fishing dispute.

France initially said that if the UK does not grant additional licenses for fishing vessels, starting Tuesday it will block ports, conduct security checks on British ships, tighten control of trucks to and from the UK, and tighten customs and sanitation controls. And raise tariffs.

However, Paris did not introduce such measures.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:41 France postpones fishing sanctions

Downing Street said on Wednesday that talks would be held with France on the situation and “important issues for UK-EU relations, including the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

What are the Dispute Resolution Measures?

The UK has announced legal action.

The outlook was raised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reiterated it in an interview with Sky News on Monday.

The foreign minister has set a 48-hour deadline for resolving fishing disputes, but it’s unclear whether that deadline is still in effect in light of recent moves in Paris.

Once legal action is taken, the UK must initiate dispute resolution measures included in the Brexit trade agreement, officially known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

This action is designed to be used when one party feels that it is violating the TCA.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

‘Worried’ about whether the treaty on fishing has been broken at 1:17 pm

Initially, it means a 30-day consultation period that can be extended if both parties agree.

The goal of this first step is to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

However, if a solution cannot be found, the complainant may proceed with the situation and request the establishment of an independent arbitral tribunal.

It consists of three members: one nominated by the UK, one proposed by the EU and jointly agreed to by the Chair.

Interim reports are issued earlier, but the tribunal renders its ruling within 130 days of its establishment.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:09 Minister: French reaction ‘unacceptable’

One side can ask to speed up this timeline. Then this timeline will be cut in half.

The court’s ruling is legally binding and must specify how to comply within 30 days if the parties are found to be in breach of the agreement.

Sam Lowe, a senior research fellow at the Center for European Reform think tank, said of the process: “In terms of legal mechanisms, we’re talking a lot here about a process that could be delayed for some time.” .

What if one side does not comply?

The other party may seek compensation or suspend certain obligations contained in the contract in areas such as trade, aviation, road transport and fisheries.

The tribunal may request to decide whether a suspension is appropriate, and if the other party decides to comply, the suspension must be revoked.

When it comes to fishing, there are also specific steps one party can take.

What measures can be taken for fishing?

One side may decide to suspend access to the waters altogether and discard preferential tariff agreements that apply to fishery products.

Again, the arbitral tribunal may eventually become involved in determining whether the action is an appropriate response.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:32 Brexit: Fishermen frustrated by line

The UK, or indeed France, may go further and impose tariffs on fishery and non-aquatic products or suspend TCA elements related to trade and road transport.

Both sides may also decide to revoke the Fisheries Agreement with a notice period of nine months.

How will it affect UK-EU relations in the long run?

According to Sam Lowe: “If the UK thinks that its diplomatic channel is exhausted, it is appropriate to proceed with dispute resolution within the scope of the TCA.

“At least the TCA has rules and procedures to follow. It’s much better than having the EU and the UK free to fight a trade war as they please.”

However, he warned that the escalating conflict could have a bigger impact, adding that “these conflicts are having a political impact. They are undermining the goodwill needed to reach a compromise on other unresolved issues like Northern Ireland.” .

Is the dispute resolution mechanism different for Northern Ireland?

Yes.

The UK and EU are currently discussing potential changes to the protocol designed to avoid the Irish island border.

This protocol is part of the withdrawal agreement between the two sides and is separate from the TCA.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

3:35 Do we need a new Northern Ireland protocol?

If these talks break down or fail to come to fruition, either side has the option of activating Article 16 of the Protocol.

This indicates that if the protocol creates “sustainable serious economic, social or environmental hardship” or leads to “a shift in trade,” either the UK or the EU may introduce “appropriate safeguards” to address the problem.

In one phase, Brussels proposed to use Article 16 to prevent the EU’s COVID vaccine exports from moving from Northern Ireland to the UK, but withdrew after backlash.

Opponents of the Protocol in Northern Ireland have urged the British government to invoke Article 16 to suspend inspection and control of goods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/fishing-row-what-happens-if-uk-takes-legal-action-against-france-12457838 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos