US STOCKS-Futures Slip On Fed Anguish; Tesla slips after record

(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Futures off: Dow 0.02%, S&P 0.1%, Nasdaq 0.2%

By Devik Jain

Nov. 2 (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures slid on Tuesday, indicating a slight easing from record highs in Wall Street indexes as investors cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated move to begin reduce its monthly bond purchases.

Major lenders from Wall Street Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley slipped 0.4% to 0.6% in pre-market trading.

Tesla Inc fell 5.2% to weigh the most on futures contracts following the Nasdaq Index.

Shares of the electric carmaker closed at an all-time high on Monday and have gained nearly 18.8% in the past five trading days since the company’s market value surpassed $ 1,000 billion last week .

After the Australian central bank dropped an ultra-low target for bond yields on Tuesday, opening the door to an anticipated hike in cash rates, the spotlight is now on the Fed’s policy meeting from Tuesday.

The US central bank is expected to approve plans on Wednesday to reduce its support for the world’s largest economy during the pandemic, while the focus will also be on comments on interest rates and the persistence of the recent surge in inflation.

“Buying fewer bonds always means continuing to buy bonds: it is not a stricter monetary policy, it is simply a less expansive monetary policy, which should, in theory, continue to support higher inflation”, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“The Fed meeting could still shake the markets, because even though we know the concrete outcome of the meeting, which is the opening bell for the QE cut, the risks remain tilted to the hawkish side.”

The story continues

An unprecedented amount of monetary and political stimulus has helped Wall Street rebound strongly from a pandemic-triggered recession last year. Coupled with that, a largely bullish third-quarter reporting season also helped push US stocks to record highs this week.

Of the 280 S&P 500 companies that posted earnings Monday, 82.1% beat analysts’ expectations. Third-quarter profits are expected to grow 39.3% year-on-year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.06%, and e-minis Nasdaq 100 were down 31.75 points, or 0.2%.

Clorox Inc was up 1.6% after the bleach maker reported optimistic first quarter results.

Simon Property Group added 4.2% after the mall operator raised its quarterly earnings and dividend forecast for 2021.

Pfizer Inc gained 2.4% after the drugmaker raised its full-year sales forecast for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine to $ 36 billion. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/us-stocks-futures-slip-fed-110328916.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos