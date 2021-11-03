



The plastic-laden wipes are forming islands across the UK after being flushed, and the river is changing its shape after the product has piled up in banks.

The Labor Party’s Fleur Andersons Plastics (Wipe Wipes) Act would ban the manufacture and sale of wipes containing plastic if it passes Congress and seeks royal approval.

However, it is unlikely to be enacted into law without government support under the Private Member Act.

In the first reading, lawmakers were told that Britain should ban wipes containing plastic. This is because the problems caused by flushing the wipes are too large, damaging, and growing rapidly.

They’ve also been told that while marine animals are dying, the British may be eating credit-card worth of plastic from microplastic debris from discarded sanitary products.

Anderson said that as a mother of four, she uses wipes a lot and fully understands the pressures on parents and how useful wipes are.

We know that parents want to do the right thing for the environment.

But she adds that 90% of the 11 billion wet wipes used in the UK each year contain some form of plastic and when broken down turns into microplastics that can be consumed by wildlife and enter the food chain and water supply.

The problem is growing as the Great British Beach Clean reports an average increase of 1.7 wipes per 100 m of beach between 2005 and 2020 to 18 wipes per 100 m of beach, she adds.

Anderson told Commons: When these plastics enter our local marine environment and water systems in large quantities, the damage is absolutely devastating. Worldwide, 100 million animals die each year from plastic waste.

She also cites data from the World Wildlife Fund, which suggests that people consume about 5 grams of plastic per week.

MP recently described how the water flowed because of a pile of wipes on the banks of the River Thames, and saw a wet wipe island in the river.

Brands like Holland & Barrett and The Body Shop have already promised to only sell plastic-free wipes, usually made of bamboo or other plant fibers, Anderson said.

She said the ban could encourage larger-scale production of plastic-free wipes, making the alternative cheaper.

Anderson said legislation is needed because the scale of the problem is so large, the damage is huge, and it’s growing rapidly.

The measure will be reviewed again on Friday, November 19th.

A spokesperson for No 10 said the 25-year environmental plan sets out promises to eliminate avoidable plastic waste.

