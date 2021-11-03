School children in the US are much more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than in the UK, and doctors don’t know why.





Even though the UK is at the peak of another virus surge, children going to school in the UK are far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID than their US children.

The most recent statistic comparing the two countries’ infection rates per 100,000 people showed that during the week of October, the United States had ten times more hospitalizations for children under the age of 18 than the United Kingdom. At the same time, according to OSCOVIDA, the Open Science COVID Analysis website, the pandemic is now much more severe in the UK and has the 16th highest incidence in the past 7 days. The United States is ranked 35th.

The mask doesn’t seem to play a role here. It may be a hot button issue in the US, but not required in the UK. A shortage of masks may have contributed to the outbreak of infection at Abi Schroeder’s school.

“They were sitting close to the classroom. They weren’t wearing masks,” her mother told CBS News’ Charlie D’Agata. “I think it’s very likely that that’s actually why there was such a rapid infection rate.”

The UK’s recent surge in COVID cases has been fueled by primary school children, with children under the age of 15 accounting for more than a third of recent cases.

Abby was one of them.

“I didn’t have that many symptoms,” she said. “It was just like a bad cold, and I was annoyed that I couldn’t see my friends.”

Abi’s case is so typical in the UK that very few children are ill enough to be admitted to hospital.

The increase in vaccines is also not a major factor. The rate of complete vaccination under the age of 18 is lower in the UK than in the US.

Therefore, healthcare professionals must consider dietary, nutritional, and environmental or behavioral differences, such as whether childhood diabetes or obesity is increasing hospitalizations among children in the United States.

“We’re seeing biological differences across countries,” said Dr David Agus, medical writer for CBS News. “Because we are all different, we have certain behavioral differences. Our genetics are different, we have different lifestyles, we have different exposures, we have different previous viruses, and it all comes down to the formula.”

One of the main differences between the two countries is mass testing. Most students in the UK take exams at home every week or in some cases twice a week.

“Whereas when you do testing at home, you check people and you find people with high levels of the virus and don’t go to school, in the US you can, and when you present and spread people with high levels of the virus, sometimes people can be hospitalized,” he said. Agus said.

Agus said doctors “really don’t understand” the biology behind this trend, but in the end it could be a combination of all these factors.

Despite the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in both countries, it is still extremely rare for children to be hospitalized for COVID-19. Hospitalizations could be even more unusual when US health regulators approve Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5-11. An independent advisory group from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was due to consider the move on Tuesday morning.

