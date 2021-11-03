UK, India and the world plan to connect green power grids





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

UK’s Johnson Marks ‘Glasgow Breakthroughs’ for Green Technology India’s Modi Says Grids Will Provide Critical Solution US and UAE Announce Sustainable Agriculture Plan

Glasgow/Boston, November 2 (Reuters) – The UK and India on Tuesday announced plans to improve connections between the world’s power grids to accelerate the transition to green energy.

Connecting the grid allows power to be sent from parts of the world where renewable power is scarce to places where there is no electricity. For example, a country at sunset can draw power from other countries that can still produce solar electricity.

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the “Green Grid Initiative” received support from more than 80 countries and could model how rich countries can help poor people reduce emissions and cap global warming by 1.5 degrees. There was. Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial standards.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement: “If the world must move to a cleaner and greener future, an interconnected transnational power grid will be an important solution.”

US independent energy expert Matthew Wald said the plan emphasized why more power lines are needed because renewable energy sources must be built away from cities, unlike coal or gas-fired power plants that can transport fuel. .

But Wald said planners in several countries, including the former Soviet Union, have long dreamed of cheap transmissions across time zones with limited progress. Powerline technology has improved in recent years, but Wald and others say the scheme will be costly.

“We’re talking about transport networks that have to be on the ocean floor, they’re going to have to cross mountains. They’re going to have to cross the desert,” said Kartikeya Singh, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. will,” he said.

The official announcement of the transnational grid plan did not include cost figures or financing details. Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have previously outlined the plan. Prime Minister Modi on Monday said India will reach zero carbon emissions by 2070, 20 years later than scientists need. read more

Although skeptical of efforts to slow climate change, Modi has attended the meeting, and leaders from other major emitters, including China and Russia, are not in person. read more

Julie Gorte, senior vice president of sustainable investment at Impax Asset Management, said the grid plan showed Modi’s willingness to move the world’s second most populous country away from fossil fuels as long as the developed world could help.

“India plans to build coal power plants,” she said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to accelerate the rollout of low-cost, low-carbon technologies that account for more than 70% of the global economy.

In announcing the first five goals of the initiative, “Glasgow Breakthroughs,” Johnson marked goals to drive clean electricity, zero-emission automobiles, near-zero steel, low-carbon hydrogen and climate-resilient agriculture.

Meanwhile, the United States and the United Arab Emirates have launched a $4 billion initiative to help agriculture adapt to climate change. read more

Reported by William James and Simon Jessop of Glasgow, Scotland, by Ross Kerber, Boston Additional reports by Jane Lanhee Lee, Oakland, CA Edited by Barbara Lewis and Grant McCool

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/uk-india-launch-plan-connect-worlds-power-grids-climate-summit-2021-11-02/

