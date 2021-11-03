UK NHS unveils new hydrogen-powered ambulance at COP26





The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) unveiled a hydrogen-powered zero-emission ambulance at its COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow this week. The vehicle will help the NHS reduce its contribution to UK road emissions and improve air quality and health, making it a little easier for healthcare workers to get their work started.

The Greener NHS program focuses on how the NHS can reduce its emissions, with a target of 80% reduction by 2028-2032 and net zero emissions by 2040. Because climate emergencies are a major threat to health, the NHS wants to reduce the health impacts of: It pollutes human activities leading to climate change. The NHS is responsible for 5.4% of UK emissions (including hospitals, etc.), which could have a significant impact on its own.

NHS transport alone accounts for about 3.5% of all road traffic in the UK, and the NHS estimates that converting ambulances to electric vehicles could reduce CO2 emissions by 87,000 tonnes per year. hours, 530 miles travel).

New NHS ambulances use hydrogen as an energy source instead of batteries. The NHS says this will make ambulances more suitable for locations where longer trips are required, such as in rural areas. An ambulance’s hydrogen tank can carry this vehicle for about 300 miles before refueling it above enough for a typical ambulance shift.

Hydrogen Vehicle Systems, a Scottish-based company that received a UK grant to develop a hydrogen ambulance, says hydrogen is a better fit for ambulances because the ability to quickly refuel for continuous shifts is critical for emergency response vehicles.

COP26 attendees, including NHS Chief Sustainability Officer Nick Watts, pose with an ambulance. Electrek cannot verify the number 1200.

Last October, the West Midlands Ambulance Service adopted the UK’s first all-electric ambulance, a battery electric vehicle with a 96 kWh battery pack suitable for a range of up to 110 miles and a 4-hour charging time, and future developments plan to improve these numbers. The vehicle has been in use for over a year now, transporting patients smoothly and quietly throughout Birmingham.

Quiet and smooth operation is an important benefit of an ambulance, providing comfort to vulnerable patients and first responders on long, stressful shifts. The absence of exhaust fumes is another advantage that no one wants to breathe in more pollution while already suffering other health complications, and that idling ambulance exhausts don’t make the place disgusting by drifting through the front door of the casualty. It would be nice.

These local air quality improvements will make a difference across the country. Air pollution contributes to 1 in 20 deaths in the UK, so air purification is key to achieving better health outcomes, the NHS mandate.

The UK’s overall emissions decreased by 30% to around 360 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2010, a significant step forward from its former coal-centric country. The UK as a whole plans to phase out new gasoline vehicles by 2030, but the NHS wants to be a leader in this transition and replace ambulance vehicles as soon as possible. As mentioned, we believe it is possible to have zero emissions by 2032, not just new ambulances, but all ambulances in service by 2032.

