The Chinese dilemma for US climate diplomacy





Some American progressives argue that US policy in China is a choice between challenging Beijing’s abuses or saving the planet, but some diplomats warn that the strategy will not work.

Why it matters: The frigid relationship between the United States and China heightens fears that world leaders may not be able to work together to prevent climate disasters.

China is by far the largest emitter of carbon in the world today, but the United States has historically emitted more carbon and remains among the largest emitters per capita.

Driving the News: World leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland this week for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26. President Joe Biden and climate envoy John Kerry are there; Chinese President Xi Jinping remained in China, although he provided written remarks.

Background: The Biden administration originally hoped that climate cooperation with China could be conducted on a separate and more collaborative path from the rest of the U.S.-China relationship, and thus isolate it from political and security tensions.

In January, Kerry called the climate a “critical and autonomous issue,” saying the United States and China must find a way to “compartmentalize” climate talks. made for the United States, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this year. But Beijing rejected this idea. “US-China cooperation on climate change cannot be separated from the broader environment of US-China relations,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a September video call with Kerry, adding that the United States should “take positive steps to get US-China relations back on track.”

What’s Happening: The idea that the United States should prioritize climate cooperation rather than forcefully tackling Beijing’s national security challenges and human rights abuses has also gained traction in some progressive American circles in recent months.

The United States should not “waste” its limited influence over China on intractable issues such as human rights abuses in China, but instead prioritize climate change and technology, wrote Susan Thornton. , former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs under Trump. October 21 opinion piece for the New York Times. At the end of October, a group of more than 30 Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Biden urging climate diplomacy with China and declaring that “the United States will not neglect our values ​​and interests,” including condemning human rights violations, ” this cannot prevent us from exploring potential areas where our nations might be able to reduce tensions and find a better understanding. In July, more than 40 progressive groups sent a letter to Biden demanding an end to the “new cold war” rhetoric and “instead” to work with China on climate change.

But there is deep skepticism in the White House and among seasoned diplomats that being softer with China on human rights will lead to meaningful concessions on the climate.

What They Say: “The choice between human rights and climate progress is a false choice. As Secretary Kerry has said from the start, the United States and China have a mutual interest in resolving the climate crisis while there is still time, even when we fundamentally disagree on other critical issues, “a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

Diplomats with decades of experience negotiating with Chinese leaders also reject this binary.

“This argument that we should relax other issues to get their climate cooperation is pernicious and that would be a terrible mistake,” said Winston Lord, who accompanied Henry Kissinger on the secret trip to Beijing in 1971 which ultimately led to the establishment of US-China diplomatic relations, Axios said in an interview. “The point is that tackling climate change is in China’s national interest. They are going to do it because they have to do it for their own ends,” said Lord, who also served as the states ambassador. United in China under Reagan and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs under Clinton. China has experienced excessive heat waves and extreme weather conditions in recent years, and Chinese farmers have lost crops.

Danny Russel, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs under Obama, warned of what he called Wang Yi’s “exorbitant strategy”.

“If you give in to Chinese ultimatums, you are guaranteed to get more,” Russel said.

Yes, but: diplomacy still matters.

It would be a “catastrophic mistake” to conclude that the United States should play no role in working with the Chinese leadership to make more stringent commitments and keep them, Russel said. And “no one disputes that it is easier to work together when the tensions are relatively moderate.” This is also the point of view of the White House. “Secretary Kerry and his colleagues in the administration are unanimous in their assessment that China, which accounts for more than a quarter of global emissions, is a critical piece of the climate puzzle,” the department spokesperson said. State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/the-china-quandary-for-us-climate-policy-b34a43a9-29a4-477a-b27f-41ab6343b3b6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos