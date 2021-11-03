Customs and border protection provide information ahead of US border reopening on Monday





Proof of vaccination is required for entry, and there may be delays.

BUFFALO, NY As Canadians have been welcoming U.S. residents for what is considered non-essential travel to their country since early August, the United States will finally allow Canadians and other foreign nationals to use our land border bridges to enter in this country starting next Monday, November 8.

It is not the summer time to travel, but Canadians and other foreign nationals who finally want to come to the United States to see family, just shopping or for other purposes can finally do so on Monday with proof. vaccination.

Matthew Davies, executive director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection for passenger admissibility, told reporters in a briefing today that “non-citizen travelers should have their proof – their proof Immunization documentaries available immediately so that they can be presented on request The first step is verbal attestation, but at any time the officer can request it he should have it available so as not to further slow down the process. ‘inspection.’

He added, “We accept both digital and paper recordings. So if individuals have an electronic record on their phone, that’s acceptable proof of vaccination.”

AstraZeneca and other vaccines approved by the World Health Organization are also authorized even though they are different from vaccines used in the United States.

One of the questions that always comes up when it comes to crossing borders – what about children who cannot get vaccinated. Clarification has come from customs and border protection even as the United States may lower its acceptable age for vaccination with new approvals.

“Any child under the age of 18 will be exempt from the vaccination requirement provided they are traveling with a fully vaccinated adult,” Davies said.

Customs and border protection say they are patient with this reopening and again suggest anyone who comes to have their documents, including vaccine documentation, available so that an inspector can actually see them to avoid delays .

And while assuring reporters that staff will be at pre-COVID level in inspection booths, we highlighted recent reports showing CBP vaccination rates at 80%. 2 On Your Side asked, “Can you assure the public that you will indeed have enough staff at the northern border here in the Buffalo area to get people proper?

Davies replied, “So let me answer one aspect of your question – and that is – we are laser-focused on vaccinating our staff before the Nov. 22 deadline for federal employees. Like other federal agencies, we continue to collect vaccine information from our employees as the deadline approaches. As I also said, we know and expect there will be times of the day. ‘wait as travel increases. “

Davies also confirmed that from January 2022, CBP policy will be that everyone crossing the border must be vaccinated. This would then also include workers like truck drivers involved in cross-border trade and transport and previously deemed essential without restrictions.

