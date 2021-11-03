Amazon wants us to stop talking to Alexa so much





Amazon wants us all to stop talking so much to its voice assistant Alexa and to continue with our lives.

Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Alexa, said “it may surprise you” that Amazon wants you to talk to Alexa less.

“We believe the future of consumer tech is ambient intelligence, which uses AI to weave smart devices and services,” Taylor said at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon. “It’s not just about more connected devices. It’s about adding intelligence throughout the system to improve devices.”

Tech giants are all trying to improve their AI assistants so they can anticipate what humans want, when they want it.

“It’s there when you need it and goes into the background when you don’t need it,” Taylor said in reference to a future release of Alexa. Indeed, he said it would be the “next big leap forward” for technology inside and outside the home.

“At the end of the day, that means you’ll reach for your phone a little less and talk to Alexa less,” Taylor added. “It means you spend more time looking at the world and the people who live in it.”

Amazon has already introduced Alexa Routines, which allow users to program Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices to perform certain actions at certain times. For example, turning off the thermostat when everyone leaves the house or activating local information when the alarm goes off in the morning.

These routines can also be triggered by sounds, like a baby crying, and Amazon is introducing other triggers, including visual ones, according to Taylor. In September, Amazon introduced Ring Custom Event Alerts that can be used to open a garage door when a package arrives, for example.

“With this ambient intelligence all around you, you no longer need to ask Alexa to do these tasks around your house,” he said.

Amazon expects there will be a lot of different AI assistants in the future, filling different roles in different contexts. A growing number of automakers and retailers will use Amazon’s tools to develop their own smart assistants, for example, according to Taylor.

When Amazon introduced Alexa seven years ago, it was only able to perform 13 relatively simple tasks, like playing music. Today, there are over 130,000 Alexa skills, Taylor said, adding that people interact with Alexa billions of times every week.

