UK, India launch new grid initiative to provide clean power to the world





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (2 November 2021) jointly launch a new flagship international initiative at the COP26 World Leaders Summit sponsored by more than 80 countries to mark the global transition to a clean power world. It accelerated dramatically.

A new initiative called Green Grids Initiative One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG), jointly led by the UK and India, accelerates the development and deployment of interconnected power grids and improves energy access across continents, countries and communities. will do it The poorest through mini-grid and off-grid solutions.

One Sun Declaration: Glasgow, 2 November 2021

It started with a clean innovation and technology event as one of Glasgow Breakthroughs’ key initiatives, a new joint initiative that will enable countries and businesses to coordinate and strengthen climate action in the pollution sector each year, dramatically increasing scale and speed. is part of Increase deployment of clean technologies and reduce costs worldwide.

Beginning this initiative, the two prime ministers, One Sun, set out a shared vision of unleashing the full potential of clean power globally through interconnection of much larger power grids, including mini-grid and off-grid, across continents, countries and communities. A declaration was issued. A solution that ensures no one has access to energy.

Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and limiting global warming to within 1.5C requires the world to switch to clean electricity and increases global reliance on renewable energies such as solar and wind power. Transitioning to this clean power future requires developing a power infrastructure that can cope with much more variable and renewable energies while meeting growing power demands safely, reliably and economically.

GGI-OSOWOG will bring together a global coalition of energy grid stakeholders, including governments and businesses, to help make this happen by accelerating energy grid expansion across regions and continents and laying the foundation for universal access to sustainable energy. This will provide an infrastructure for the world to be powered by renewable energy as part of a global effort to realize the clean energy transition.

Staying at 1.5C means halving global emissions by 2030. Achieving this requires dramatically accelerating innovation and deployment of clean energy solutions globally. According to a recent analysis by the International Energy Agency, investments in grid expansion and modernization will triple from $260 billion to $800 billion per year by 2030.

This initiative will help mobilize financial and technical resources to advance grid development and promote the sharing of existing expertise and best practices worldwide. This international collaboration will be key to making the clean energy transition faster, cheaper and easier.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The UK is working with our friends in India to transform the future of the electricity sector and ensure clean and reliable electricity is everywhere by the end of 2010.

It is fantastic that more than 80 countries have supported the newly launched Green Grids Initiative. The collaboration of this initiative not only sees greater growth, jobs and investments in a global green future, but also ensures that no one has access to energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India said:

The One Sun One World One Grid and Green Grids initiatives are an idea in time. If the world needs to move toward a cleaner and greener future, these interconnected transnational grids will be an important solution. Congratulations on bringing this closer to implementation by the International Solar Coalition and the UK COP Presidency.

GGI-OSOWOG is a revolutionary new program that aims to realize universal access to renewable energy by 2030 by ensuring that clean power is the cheapest and most reliable option to efficiently meet energy needs in all countries. . This will help. We all meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and maintain our goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, while stimulating green investment and supporting millions of jobs worldwide.

