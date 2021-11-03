QUITS SAGE, chief government scientist amid ‘concerns’ over UK spread of Covid-19





Sir Jeremy Farrar left the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) at the end of October. He is said to be advocating for more masking, ventilation and increased coronavirus testing.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records an additional 40,000 cases

A scientist has left the government’s epidemic advisory body amid “concerns” about the UK’s rate of coronavirus transmission.

Sir Jeremy Farrar left the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) at the end of October.

A UK medical researcher serving as the director of the Wellcom Trust is known to have advocated more masking, ventilation and increased coronavirus testing this winter.

But the government has so far rejected it, despite urging it to implement Covid Plan B to contain the spread of the disease.

In a statement to Sky News, Sir Jeremy said SAGE was under pressure during the pandemic and the Covid-19 crisis was not over yet.

Sir Jeremy is a member of the Wellcom Trust

video:

Copyrighted works available in Creative Commons)

“The high levels of transmission seen in the UK are still a concern, but I resigned as a participant in SAGE knowing that ministers were provided with most of the key scientific advice they needed during the winter months.

“During this crisis, SAGE provided critical evidence and independent, professional and transparent advice to support the UK’s response, often under tremendous pressure.”

After leaving SAGE, Sir Jeremy said his focus now is to work for the Wellcome Trust, including research to support an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Sir Jeremy said in January 2020 that the coronavirus was known enough to take immediate action, but the response was delayed.

The expert said information about the virus is “unclear” but action can be taken.

At the Abdul Latif Jamil Institute for Disease and Emergency Analysis (J-IDEA) Symposium at Imperial College London last November, Sir Jeremy said, “The information you have initially may be uncertain, but that’s enough. Take action.

“I would say at the end of January we knew enough to act. And we waited. We waited in uncertainty, and we wanted to be more certain than we needed.

Sir Jeremy Farrar SAGE

video:

Reuters)

“But by the end of January, we knew that asymptomatic infection was possible, causing severe clinical syndromes and a significant number of people dying, health workers getting sick, and distant families getting sick as people move. With Sichuan, there was no diagnosis, no cure, no vaccine, that it was flowing from China to other parts of Southeast Asia.

“For me at the time, this is not a retrospective. I think the way we acted was enough to act then.”

The scientist said he was concerned about the spread of coronavirus in the UK

video:

Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock)

He added that in a fast-moving epidemic, officials could eventually catch up with a delay of days or weeks.

Sir Jeremy explained: “The lesson for me is to deal with uncertainty, use what you have while gathering new information, and not fall behind.”

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said COVID-19 is “spreading widely, but there are tools available to limit the spread.”

“We know that vaccination has been very successful in preventing serious illness and hospitalization, and I urge anyone who still needs to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

“We also know that even if we have been vaccinated, we should practice basic public health interventions such as washing our hands, opening windows, wearing a mask and, most importantly, staying home when you have symptoms.

“This simple action has been very successful in breaking the chain of transmission of this disease.

“We keep ourselves and our communities safe while implementing every element of our public health advice.”

According to the latest government figures, 33,865 additional Covid infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

An additional 293 people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

