Overland travelers should prepare documents, US officials say





U.S. officials on Tuesday warned that reopening international land borders next week could lead to longer waiting times at points of entry and asked travelers to have their travel and vaccination documents available to border officials.

On Monday, the US land borders will reopen to authorized adults who can prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 will be allowed entry if traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, officials said on Tuesday.

This applies to travelers crossing at official entry points, as well as those arriving by passenger train. Officials said it didn’t matter if proof of vaccination was in a language other than English.

The long-awaited reopening on November 8 comes just before the holiday season, paving the way for tourists and other non-essential travelers after around 19 months of border closures during the pandemic. This follows a recent decision by the Biden administration to reopen the country to vaccinated foreigners traveling by air. While a negative coronavirus test is required to enter the country by air, this will not be the case for crossing land borders. The border has been opened to travel essential for legal trade, emergency response and medical reasons.

The United States has seen a record number of illegal border crossings in the past 12 months, which authorities attribute in part to disinformation spread by smuggling networks to vulnerable migrants, falsely telling them that US borders are open. .

Border officials reiterated on Tuesday that authorities continue to deport migrants who cross the border illegally, authorized under the public health rule that was put in place at the start of the pandemic.

Any foreign national attempting to enter the United States other than at a legal point of entry or without proper documentation will be subject to border restrictions, including deportations, said Matthew Davies, executive director of admissibility programs and passengers at Customs and Border Protection.

Proof of vaccination can be electronic or on paper, officials said, but the vaccine must be approved by U.S. regulators or for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

A good number of Mexicans have been vaccinated with drugs that do not have WHO authorization, such as Sputnik V, developed in Russia, or the CanSino vaccine from China.

Reopening the country to vaccinated air and ground travelers has been a welcome development for businesses, many of which have suffered from closures caused by the pandemic.

In 2019, more than half of the 20.7 million people who visited the United States from Canada crossed land borders, according to the US Travel Association, a trade group. And more than 15 million people have traveled to the United States across the land border with Mexico.

Canada reopened its land borders in August and Mexico has never closed.

