Four additional UK energy suppliers go bankrupt due to high gas prices | energy industry





Another four energy suppliers went bankrupt within a day as historic gas markets continued to hit the UK energy market amid renewed fears that Russia could curb gas supplies to Europe.

Energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday that the collapse of four smaller energy suppliers will leave about 24,000 homes in need of new suppliers, bringing a total of 17 distressed energy companies since early September, affecting more than 2 million people. said it would. home.

It is a series of failures as global energy market prices soar due to a sharp surge in gas demand as the economy begins to defy restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. The gas market has reached record highs in recent weeks, which has led to sharp rises in home energy rates and fears of a cost of living crisis this winter.

Of the four UK casualties, Zebra Power has the largest customer base and has supplied energy to 14,800 homes. Omni Energy has served approximately 6,000 domestic prepaid customers, while AmpowerUK has approximately 600 UK customers and has supplied an additional 2,000 overseas homes. MA Energy has approximately 300 international customers.

With the gas market near record levels, more energy suppliers are expected to collapse in the coming months, and suppliers will be forced to bear higher costs without raising tariffs above regulators’ energy price caps.

Consumer charity Citizens Advice says struggling households will pay with uncertainty, discomfort and ultimately higher bills as suppliers continue to fall like dominoes.

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy at Citizens Advice, said: This is a positive step, but it is clear that existing rules and their enforcement alone are not sufficient.

Cooper added: In the long run, Ofgem will have to do more to ensure that the company is financially sound and provides excellent customer service. This should include protecting people from royalty penalties that, prior to the cap, could have benefited the company from those who did not or could not convert.

Energy regulators planned to take drastic steps last week to expedite a price cap change that protects nearly 15 million households from unfair energy bills. home faster.

The price cap reform has come amid growing concerns that gas prices, which have more than tripled since this time last year, could continue to rise again as temperatures plummet across Europe and Russia presses gas exports to Europe.

Gas flows at Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, which supplies about a third of Europe’s gas, fell sharply over the weekend, and on Tuesday the company refused to provide additional gas supplies to Europe since January, when demand was at its peak. winter.

Despite a direct directive from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the slowdown in gas exports has rekindled fears for winter energy suppliers.

Russia’s decision not to open gas faucets to allow additional supplies to Europe from January comes after Russia’s decision last month to help ease market prices by increasing gas exports to Europe this winter. It ignores the requirements of the International Energy Agency. .

Moscow denied that it was withholding gas supplies from Europe via pipelines through Ukraine and Poland to pressure German regulators to approve gas shipments via the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany across the Baltic Sea .

However, the decision to send only contracted quantities, despite strong demand for additional gas supplies, will increase gas market prices across Europe, helping Russia charge more for hydrocarbon exports.

