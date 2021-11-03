US Gives Final Clearance for COVID-19 Injections for Children 5-11 Years Old





U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave final approval to Pfizers ‘COVID-19 vaccine for children, a milestone that opens a major expansion of nations’ vaccination campaign to children as young as 5 years old.

The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared injections for children aged 5 to 11, just a third of the amount given to adolescents and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommends who should receive FDA-approved vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky came just hours after an advisory committee unanimously decided that Pfizers injections should be open to 28 million young people in this age group.

The move marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get the potent protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

As a mom, I encourage parents who have questions to speak to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated, Walensky said Tuesday evening, in a report. communicated.

In remarks earlier today, she said that while the risk of serious illness and death is lower in young children than in adults, it is real and that COVID-19 has had a social, mental impact. and deep education on young people, including growing disparities. training.

There are second-graders who never had a normal school year, Walensky said. Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.

President Joe Biden called the decision a turning point.

This will allow parents to end months of anxious worry for their children and reduce the extent to which children transmit the virus to others, he said in a statement. This is a big step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has welcomed the decision as its members prepare to begin the first injections into small arms, which the CDC says could begin as soon as possible. Children aged 5 to 11 will receive two low doses, three weeks apart, of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech – the same schedule as everyone else, but using a smaller needle.

Over the weekend, Pfizer began shipping millions of pediatric vaccines to states, doctor’s offices and pharmacies in orange caps, to avoid confusion with the purple-cap vials of adult vaccine.

Many parents have called for vaccine protection for young people so they can resume normal childhood activities without risking their own health or fear of bringing the virus home to a more vulnerable family member. But CDC advisers said they recognize that many parents also have questions and may be afraid of the vaccine due to widespread misinformation.

Members of the advisory committee said they want parents to ask questions about the injections and understand that they are much better than betting their child will escape a serious coronavirus infection. As for safety, more than 106 million Americans have safely received two doses of full-strength Pfizers, including more than 7 million children aged 12 to 15.

I have vaccinated my children, said CDC adviser Dr Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, saying she would not recommend something to other families unless she was comfortable. with that for his. We have seen the ravages of this disease.

In the United States, there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus-related hospitalizations of children aged 5 to 11, about a third requiring intensive care, according to government data. The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in this age group, with additional reports being investigated.

And while the United States has seen a recent drop in COVID-19 cases, experts worry about a further increase in vacation travel and as winter sends more activity indoors where it is. is easier for the coronavirus to spread.

Pfizers study of 2,268 young people found child-sized vaccine nearly 91% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 – based on 16 diagnoses among children who received dummy injections , compared to only three who received the real vaccine.

The FDA has examined more children, a total of 3,100 who have been vaccinated, concluding that the injections are safe. Younger children have had similar or fewer reactions – such as arm pain, fever, or body aches – than adolescents or young adults after larger doses.

This study was not large enough to detect extremely rare side effects, such as heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second full dose, mostly in young men and adolescents. Regulators ultimately decided that the benefits of vaccination outweighed the potential that young children receiving a lower dose could also experience this rare risk.

Some CDC advisers have said that for some parents, deciding whether to get their children vaccinated may hinge on this small but frightening risk.

The risk of some kind of bad heart damage is much higher if you get COVID than if you get this vaccine, said Dr. Matthew Oster, pediatric cardiologist at Emory University. COVID is much riskier for the heart.

Last week, FDA advisers wondered if every young child needs a vaccine. Young people hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to have high-risk conditions such as obesity or diabetes. But if not, healthy children can also get seriously ill, and CDC advisers have ultimately recommended injections for everyone, even children who have already recovered from an episode of COVID-19.

CDC officials calculated that for every 500,000 young people vaccinated, between 18,000 and 58,000 cases of COVID-19 and between 80 and 226 hospitalizations in this age group would be avoided, depending on the trajectory of the pandemic. And CDC officials noted that COVID-19 caused more deaths in this age group than some other diseases, such as chickenpox, before children were routinely vaccinated against them.

And the youngest? Pfizer is testing injections for babies and preschoolers and is awaiting data towards the end of the year. The similarly manufactured Moderna vaccine is also being studied with young children. But the FDA has still not cleared its use in adolescents, and the company is delaying its application for young children pending this review.

A few countries have started using other COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12, including China, which has just started immunizations for 3-year-olds. But many of those using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are watching the US move, and European regulators have just started considering doses for children.

