



The UK government is looking to appoint a new external legal adviser in case Northern Ireland’s controversial post-Brexit trade deal could be overhauled.

The move to seek new legal advice will fuel expectations that ministers are preparing to use the Article 16 safeguards mechanism to radically rewrite the agreement that has deteriorated EU-UK relations since it took effect in January.

The two men, who were aware of the Whitehall internal discussion, said the government was seeking new legal counsel so that British Attorney General Suella Braverman could provide legal opinion in support of the government’s plans.

They added that the move was instigated by fears that existing outside advisers would not be ready to support the government’s plan to use Section 16 as a backdoor to rewrite the deal. “They want Braverman to be free to express opinions without conflicting advice,” one official added.

Downing Street said Britain’s Brexit Minister Lord David Frost’s proposal to fire existing legal counsel was “not true”. “It is common practice to seek legal advice from various sources on matters of this significance.”

The UK’s decision to invoke Article 16 in a way that fundamentally changes the terms of the Protocol will trigger a legal battle with Brussels. The protocol negotiated by Boris Johnson in October 2019 and entered into force in January 2021 requires Northern Ireland to follow all EU rules for goods and create a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Article 16 allows either side to take unilateral “protective measures” if the Protocol causes “serious economic, social or environmental hardship”, but these measures “should be maintained only when strictly necessary … to rectify”

In July, Frost planned to radically rewrite the deal, arguing that the protocol was “unsustainable” in the long run because it had caused so much economic and social disruption in the UK. While talks are being held in Brussels to resolve disagreements over the negotiations, London has warned that the confusion it has created is enough to trigger Article 16.

Insiders said the move to seek new legal advice appears to point to the UK’s plans to use the measure to secure a widespread cessation of the protocol, including a major section of trade that subordinates the region to EU jurisdiction over trade in goods.

James Webber, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling, advised Brexit on legal issues related to the Brexit Protocol and said it makes sense for the government to diversify its legal pool.

“It makes a lot of sense to go out and get the views of various public international lawyers. Governments will, of course, want to make the use of Article 16 as strong as possible in future arbitration panels,” he said.

Other legal experts said that if Article 16 was used as a means to fundamentally reshape the Protocol, it would be difficult for governments to justify it rather than address its limited and identifiable flaws.

George Peretz QC, public and trade law attorney at Monckton Chambers, said the government’s argument would be undermined by knowingly signing a deal that would designate Northern Ireland as a de facto EU customs territory and commodity control zone.

“It does not make sense for the parties to agree to a clause that allows them to circumvent their main obligations in certain circumstances if: [they] “We included things that are very likely or are certain to happen,” he said.

Former UK Attorney General Sir Jonathan Jones, who resigned last year after the UK government admitted it planned to violate international law on the protocol, said finding a new adviser doesn’t necessarily lead to better advice.

“If customers are already dissatisfied with the advice they are constantly being offered and need to start shopping, that’s a very bad sign. It’s not the best way to provide authoritative and accurate legal advice,” he said.

