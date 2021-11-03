SF Students Speak Out About Sexual Assault





Hundreds of San Francisco high school students walked out of class Tuesday morning to voice concerns over what they say is a climate that too often ignores sexual harassment and assault.

At the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts, 500 students stepped out by mid-morning, calling on administrators to tackle what they described as a toxic culture of bullying in the competitive public school.

Our school has been very successful in addressing these issues, said organizer Sufiya Mirfattah-Khan, an elder at the school. These are the legal adults responsible for us. They failed to protect us.

Sufiya said incidents ranged from verbal harassment to violent assaults on and off campus, but the abusers remain in school. In some cases, administrators have used restorative justice practices in response to student complaints. This means the victim and the perpetrator are in the same room to deal with the harm, which can exacerbate the trauma, the 17-year-old said.

I could cry about it, she said. I cried about it all day.

School officials acknowledged the students’ concerns in a letter sent home after the walkout.

We are all deeply touched by these events and the very real emotions behind them, the directors said. We believe our students when they say they feel hurt, unsafe and unprotected. We want all of our students to feel safe, respected and supported when they come to school every day.

Administrators, however, condemned the publication on Tuesday of a list of specific alleged assailants in a girl’s bathroom. Organizers of the walkout said they were not responsible for the list and also condemned it.

District officials did not address the specific accusations or the school walkout, but said all student concerns were taken seriously.

The district encourages all students to report sexual harassment issues to a trusted adult at the school, Deputy Superintendent Gentle Blythe said in a statement. SFUSD is obligated to respond to reported incidents of harassment.

The protest follows a similar walkout at the Oakland School of the Arts in October, which prompted charter school administrators to cancel day classes to accommodate student needs.

School officials across the state and nation say their hands have been tied in recent years in some cases of sexual assault and harassment due to changes made during the Trump administration to Title IX regulations, which watered down the protection of students, preventing officials from investigating the incidents that occurred. from school.

This means that any incident among students at a party or anywhere off campus is outside the jurisdiction of the school district.

California is one of many states legally challenging the changes, and San Francisco is among the school districts declaring support for the lawsuit.

Students, however, said they felt unsupported and sometimes unsafe at school due to assault or harassment.

In San Francisco, students at The Academy High School, which shares a campus with the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts, and dozens of other students at Lowell High School also left classes Tuesday morning to support their peers.

Sufiya, 17, said district officials ignored students’ concerns. It was only after her return from the pandemic, for example, that the school ended the practice of students of all ages and genders changing into theater uniforms in front of each other, in the presence of teachers. Those who chose to change in the toilet were marked late, she said. District officials did not immediately respond to the allegation.

Superintendent Vince Matthews, who was at the art school on Tuesday for a routine visit, briefly met with the students.

Blythe said the district is examining the allegations to determine whether an investigation is warranted. Either party to a report can file a Title IX complaint with the US Department of Education if they believe district officials did not follow the required procedures.

Currently, there is no ongoing federal investigation into sexual harassment in the district, nor any investigation completed in the past five years.

District officials are required to investigate allegations of sexual harassment if a school knows or should reasonably be aware of possible sexual harassment or sexual violence, according to federal law.

Responses to sexual harassment and sexual violence could include expulsion, suspension or other actions to eliminate it and prevent it from happening again.

Jill Tucker is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @jilltucker

