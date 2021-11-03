‘He came to England to escape the war and became a pillar of the community, but disappointed with those who had to protect him’





For Kunil Nur, Britain had to be a safe haven from war and bloodshed in his native Somalia.

But 15 years later his grievous family thinks they are disappointed by the people who had to protect him.

They are demanding an answer to the events that killed their beloved son, father and friend after a commotion in the Wigan housing estate.

Kunil died at the Royal Bolton Hospital on October 4, six days after being injured in an accident outside his home in Scholes’ Linney Square shortly after midnight.

The 44-year-old family believes he made multiple reports of racial abuse and harassment in the months before his death.

But they say his ‘cry for help’ was ignored and the Greater Manchester Police and Wigan City Council accused him of ‘disappointing him’.

After escaping war-torn Somalia and moving to the UK about 15 years ago, Kunil volunteered for the SWAP Project, an organization that helps refugees and asylum seekers settle in Wigan.

His family says he had ‘no criminal record,’ but the racist abuse he received before his death was so severe that he often slept at a friend’s house.

Linney Square in Wigan (Image: Manchester Evening News)

They also revealed that he had applied for a move to another property. The Wigan Council rejected this.

GMP was called to report the commotion that occurred in Linney Square shortly after midnight on October 4th.

Kunil’s family said they had received ‘collision information’ about the incident from police but believe he was involved in an incident with several people living nearby.

GMP has since confirmed the incidents reported by Kunil on June 25, September 28, and October 2.

The first was a report of a group of children shouting racial abuse on the street. This was recorded as a crime.

The second and third reports were allegations of racial abuse.

On October 4, the GMP announced that it was dispatched after receiving a report that ‘Mr. Nour broke into the real estate’.

A full investigation into these circumstances and the sequence of nighttime events is ongoing.

Gunnil’s family claimed that when police arrived on October 4, they were “trying to coagulate the bleeding from the wound to the head.”

He was arrested on charges of assault and criminal harm, but a GMP spokesperson said he was not detained because he needed hospital treatment.

Kunil’s family says they later learned that Kunil was in a mental health facility ‘despite obvious physical injuries and no history of mental health problems’.

In a statement, they said, “It has been several weeks since his death, but it is still unclear what Kunils’ death was.

“As a family, we demand a thorough and independent investigation into the events leading to the death of our beloved son, brother and father.

“I am concerned that such an investigation has not yet been carried out, even weeks after his death,” he said.

Police rioted in Linney Square, Wigan shortly after midnight on 4 October (Image: Manchester Evening News)

They also said, “We understand that no other arrests were made at night, despite Kunil being seriously injured at the scene.

“It’s important to us that other families don’t have to go through what we’ve been through.”

After Kunil’s death, two men and a woman were arrested for murder.

They later placed bail until further investigation.

Kunil’s friends said they were ‘shocked’ by his sudden death.

SWAP’s manager Mick Taylor paid tribute to Kunil ‘bigger than life’.

He said, “I started working here six and a half years ago and he is the first person I met.

“Kunil had a lot of friends, but SWAP was his family. I really appreciated the warm welcome he received when he moved to Wigan.”

Taylor said Kunil will help fellow refugees open bank accounts and give advice on how to budget and where to shop in Wigan.

He speaks five languages, so he often assisted with interpreters.

In 2015, Gun-il appeared on BBC Radio 4’s ‘The Listening Project’ to talk about his life and hopes for the future.

Taylor added: “We used to go to school and Kunil came and talked about his life experiences and raised awareness about the asylum seekers and refugee issues. The kids loved him.

“He was a man of the world and very interested in current affairs and world politics. He was passionate about cooking and always helped with kitchen work.

“We once had a soccer team in a national competition for the homeless. He loved being a manager and asked for a clipboard. He thought he was Alex Ferguson.

“He organized and coached the team. We went and we won. It was incredible.”

Residents living near the scene of the commotion said they heard ‘screams and shouts’ from an apartment in Linney Square.

Another resident said that Kunil lived in the area but ‘lived alone’.

GMP Wigan District Superintendent Mark Kenny said, “Kunil’s tragic death remains the subject of an ongoing murder investigation and we think with his family as they are being supported by our professional police officers during this utterly devastating time.

“Three suspects have already been arrested and questioned in connection with his death,” he said.

“We also continue to appeal to the public for any information that may be important to this investigation.

“Also forming part of our investigation is Kunil’s previous contact with the Police and Wigan Commission. The three reports he submitted to the GMP in 2021 are being reviewed as part of the investigation.

“We are committed to carefully examining aspects of this case to ensure that Kunil’s family gets the answers they crave and deserve.”

A spokesperson for the Wigan Council added: I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences to the Kunil Nurs family who suddenly lost a loved one.

This tragic incident is subject to public investigation by the Greater Manchester Police and is supported by city council staff as part of this process.

The Wigan Council prioritizes all forms of hate-related abuse and all reported incidents are forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

As in all cases of this nature, a review will take place within the next few weeks under the custody of the Adult Protection Board.

Anyone with information can report online at www.gmp.police.uk, citing log number 22 on 04-10 2021 or by calling 0161 856 7251.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This case was not referred to the IOPC and was referred to the GMP’s Professional Standards Department for review.

