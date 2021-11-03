FEC Says Foreign Donors Can Now Invest Money In U.S. Voting Initiatives





In a move that can only signal good things to come, the Federal Election Commission has apparently deemed it totally cool for foreign donors to contribute financially to voting initiatives in the United States. The news, which was originally reported by Axios, could mean that domestic politics in the Americas are now mostly for sale (or more for sale than they already were).

Voting measures help push specific legislative initiatives and can be a great source of effective reforms designed to protect consumers. For example, the past year has seen many tech-related initiatives across states across the country, including those involving the Right to Repair movement, data privacy, and the odd-job economy. Many were eventually adopted.

However, the FEC’s decision appears to open the floodgates for foreign operators who, for one reason or another, want to strangle one of those agendas or promote theirs at the state level of US politics. Specifically, the ruling means that overseas-based entities are free to fund voting committees, organizations tasked with pushing or attacking particular legislative initiatives. This has largely happened already, although legality has been unclear so far.

The commission’s decision arose out of a recent dispute over a 2018 Montana polling initiative. The initiative, I-186, was aimed at reducing the state’s hard rock mining industry to avoid polluting state waters. However, an Australian mining company with properties in Montana, Sandfire Resources (a subsidiary of gigantic Canadian mining giant Sandfire Resources America), has sought to thwart the eco-friendly initiative by helping fund a local campaign against the measure. of the ballot. The measure was ultimately rejected by voters.

Sandfire was subsequently charged with violating the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, the federal law that prohibits foreign entities from making financial contributions to US elections. The company had made financial contributions to both the Montana Mining Association and to Stop 1-186 to Protect Mining and Jobs, the local effort to prevent the ballot from passing. Last July, however, the FEC ruled in favor of Sandfires, arguing that the law only applies to elections and that voting initiatives do not count as elections.

Until now, this issue of foreign funding of state referendums has been a legal gray area of ​​sorts, but critics say the commission’s decision has now created a formal loophole for foreign influence in the system. American politics. Good job, FEC.

Under the new ruling, foreign entities are allowed not only to fight against national voting initiatives, but can support their own as well. Axios reports that a Canadian-owned power company in Maine is currently funding a voting committee calling for new transmission lines statewide.

When contacted for comment, an FEC spokesperson declined to comment on the recent decision. The FEC’s ruling only applies to federal law, so states can still pass their own regulations prohibiting this type of foreign influence.

Of course, it’s not as if the American political system was a pristine institution before that. America runs on money, and political decisions are often tied to the financial interests of big business and high net worth individuals. Having said that, that certainly won’t help make this any less of a problem.

