India launches UK’s first transnational solar grid initiative

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced ambitious plans for the world’s first transnational network of interconnected solar grids at the UN Climate Conference on Tuesday. I did. Parties to Green Grids Initiative: One Sun One World One Grid Glasgow (COP26).

The initiative aims to provide countries around the world with clean energy drawn from the sun through a series of interconnected grids. Australia, France, ​​India, USA and UK are key members of the initiative, backed by 80 members of the strong International Solar Alliance (ISA) from 99 countries. India and France started the ISA with the Paris COP21 Summit in 2015.

At an event that Johnson also attended, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that while fossil fuels have sparked the Industrial Revolution, they have also devastated the environment. What’s more, fossil fuels have sparked geopolitical tensions, he said. The problem is that solar energy is only available during the day and is also affected by the weather. One Sun, One World, One Grid is the answer to this challenge. A global grid makes clean energy available anytime, anywhere. This will reduce the need for storage and increase the viability of solar projects,” said Modi.

This creative initiative will reduce our carbon footprint and lower energy costs. It will also inspire the spirit of cooperation between countries and regions around the world.”

Prime Minister Johnson said in his speech that the UK is joining hands with our friends in India to transform the future of the electricity sector and ensure clean, reliable electricity is everywhere by the end of 2010.”

It is fantastic that more than 80 countries have supported the newly launched Green Grids Initiative. The collaboration of this initiative will not only see greater growth, jobs and investments in a global green future, but it will also leave no one with access to energy,” he said.

According to Gagan Sidhu, Director of the New Delhi-based Energy Environment and Water Think Tank Committee, the Green Grids Initiative is critical as we expand our global collaboration on climate action.”

The increased electrification of renewable energy is one of the key building blocks of any emission reduction strategy, and grids bridging different time zones represent an ambitious alternative to expensive storage devices at both ends. It will not only help meet our climate commitments, but it will also help strengthen energy security and meet development priorities,” said Sidhu.

The initiative began as countries are under pressure to develop concrete plans to reduce global warming. The conference is set against the backdrop of warnings that the world has already risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius. Current projections based on projected emission reductions over the next decade will reach 2.7C by 2100.

