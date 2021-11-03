US House District 20 primary, municipal elections





Polling stations were closed on Tuesday evening as residents of Indian River and Palm Beach counties voted for municipal offices and the US House District 20 special primary election.

As SB 90 entered into force, new voting changes are in place. To see the changes, click here.

Election results:

United States District 20 Election Results

Indian River County Election Results

Palm Beach County: US House District 20 special primary elections

The U.S. District 20 special primary election aims to fill the vacant seat of Democratic Representative Alcee Hastings.

Democratic candidates, in alphabetical order, include:

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormickElvin DowlingBobby B. DuBoseOmari HardyDale VC HolnessPhil JacksonEmmanuel G. MorelBarbara ShariefDr. Imran Uddin SiddiquiPerry E. Thurston Jr.

WATCH: U.S. District 20 Democratic Primary Debate

The Republican candidates, in alphabetical order, include:

Jason Mariner Greg Musselwhite

Other party candidates, in alphabetical order, include:

Shelley Fain, Florida Whig Pary Jim Flynn, no party affiliation Leonard L. Serratore, no party affiliation Mike ter Maat, Libertarian Party of Florida

US House District 20: Election for the seat of the late Rep. Alcee Hastings underway in Palm Beach County

Early voting ended on Sunday, with about 10.7% of voters, according to the website of the Palm Beach County Election Supervisor. This equates to 10,800 of the 101,325 eligible voters.

About 79.7% of early votes are from Democratic voters, according to the PBC Election Supervisor website.

If you voted by mail, you can track your ballot here.

The special general election will take place on January 11, 2022. The deadline for voter registration is December 13, 2021.

Palm Beach County: Highland Beach Municipal Elections

There will be a question on the ballot for the Town of Highland Beach.

Indian River County: Municipal Election for the Town of Fellsmere

There will be two charter amendments on the ballot.

Indian River County: Municipal Elections for the City of Sebastian

There will be three council member places on the ballot for the city of Sebastion.

Applicants include:

Damien GilliamsFred JonesSherrie Matthews Bob McPartlanChristopher Robert NunnClint Phipps

There will also be Charter amendment questions on the ballot. To view the questions, click here.

Indian River County: Municipal Elections for the Town of Vero Beach

Candidates for city council include:

John E. CotugnoKen DaigeTaylor Jack DingleBrian HeadyRey NevilleCharles R. WilsonTracey Lockwood Zudans

