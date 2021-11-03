British company launches portable EV charger for city drivers





A UK tech company has unveiled its first portable EV charger for owners of electric vehicles who cannot connect at home.

The ZipCharge Go is a suitcase-sized charger due to go on sale in 2022. The company has enough battery capacity to provide electric vehicles with a range of up to 20 miles, which the company claims is sufficient for the average driving commuting in the UK.

It takes about 30 minutes to charge your car with this device, after which you can charge your Go by plugging it into a home 3-pin socket.

While charging, the device is secured to the vehicle via a Type 2 cable and features both geofencing and device tracking for added security. Built-in 4G support allows remote monitoring and charging scheduling.

This spare battery contains a bidirectional AC/DC inverter for bi-directional charging, similar to vehicle-to-vehicle power grid (V2G) functionality, allowing power to be stored at low prices and fed back to the grid at peak times.

The unit is built around an aluminum spaceframe and the outer shell is made of recycled plastic that can be personalized in a variety of colors and finishes to suit the owner’s EV. Its built-in handle and wheels make it easy to transport, and its sealed design ensures safe use in all weather conditions. The company aims to use fully recycled materials by the late 2000s.

A recent Ofgem report found that the inability to charge at home is the main reason car buyers aren’t ready to switch to EVs, and around 8.5 million UK car owners don’t have designated on-street or off-street parking. In London, this is about 65% of all car owners.

“One of the major barriers to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles is the inability to charge near or at home,” said company co-founder Jonathan Carrier. “ZipCharge will remove that hurdle and democratize EV ownership by doing so.”

