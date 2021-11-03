Auto sales in the United States in October: Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Kia drop for third consecutive month





Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Hyundai and Kia recorded lower sales in the United States for the third consecutive month in October, as chip supply and other bottlenecks continue to plague the market. light vehicle production and dealer inventories.

Toyota Motor, which has been forced to cut global production in recent months, said sales fell 29% in October, with volume of 31% for the Toyota division and 15% for Lexus.

This was the third consecutive monthly decline, and the largest, in Toyota brand volume and the second consecutive monthly decline for Lexus.

The biggest sellers of the Toyota brand all posted double-digit declines: Camry, down 40%; RAV4, down 39%; Tacoma, 38%; Highlander, down 19% and Corolla, down 61%.

Toyota Motor ended October with 111,224 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in stock at dealerships and in transit, up from 98,724 at the end of September, a spokesperson said.

October volume fell 24 percent at American Honda, with shipments down 23 percent to the Honda division and 27 percent to Acura.

Like Toyota, some of the Honda brand’s biggest sellers posted notable declines for the month: Accord, down 20%; Civic, down 39%; CR-V, down 22 percent and driver down 19 percent. Only two Honda models posted gains: the Insight, up 41% to 1,939, and the HR-V, up 57% to 11,667.

Shipments fell 1.1% at Hyundai, although the company said retail volume rose 1% to an October record of 52,767.

A Hyundai spokesperson said the company’s dealer inventory stood at 19,894 at the end of last month, down 26% from 26,717 at the end of September and down 86% from 142,616 at the end of October 2020.

Kia’s deliveries fell 7.2 percent to 52,067, with 82 percent of the company’s inventory sold in the month.

“Despite persistent supply chain issues and chip shortages, we expect our available supply and strong customer interest to help us end the year on a high note,” said Eric Watson, vice-president. -President of business operations at Kia America, in a statement.

Subaru saw its deliveries skid for the fifth consecutive month after a 40 percent drop in volume last month.

Every Subaru nameplate except the WRX / STI saw a decline, with sales of the top-selling Forester falling 67% to 4,820.

Thomas J. Doll, CEO of Subaru of America, blamed the latest results – the company’s biggest decline of the year – on “a severe shortage of semiconductor chips and other key components that impact direct on our vehicle production “.

Genesis said deliveries rose 403% last month to 5,300, with the luxury brand’s two crossovers again combining to easily outperform the combined sales of the company’s three sedans.

Mazda reported lower sales for the second month in a row, with October deliveries down 14%.

Volvo said on Tuesday evening that it would release October results, as well as Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday. The rest of the industry publishes sales on a quarterly basis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autonews.com/sales/october-us-auto-sales-toyota-honda-hyundai-kia-drop-3rd-straight-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos