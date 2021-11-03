What travelers need to know before the new U.S. travel system on November 8





The United States is set to facilitate the visit of vaccinated international travelers.

The White House announced that a new air transportation system would come into effect on November 8, allowing entry to fully vaccinated foreign tourists. The system is expected to be launched almost two years after the United States began imposing travel restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The White House decision will essentially force the United States to lift its travel ban on dozens of countries while making entry more difficult for the unvaccinated. The new system will allow entry of foreign nationals only with vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization and add testing requirements for unvaccinated Americans.

Here’s what we know about the new travel requirements:

A new international air transport system will take effect on November 8, allowing entry into the United States for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

What are the entry requirements for foreign nationals?

As of November 8, non-citizen and non-immigrant air travelers will be required to present full proof of vaccination as well as a negative coronavirus test prior to departure completed within three days of travel before they can board a plane to United States.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include:

Digital or paper verifiable record, such as a vaccination certificate or digital pass with a QR code.

Unverifiable paper record, such as a printout of a COVID-19 vaccination record or COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Non-verifiable digital record, such as a digital photo of a card or vaccination card, downloaded vaccination card, downloaded vaccination certificate, or mobile phone app without a QR code.

The United States will accept nucleic acid amplification testing, including PCR testing and antigen testing. The rules will come into effect for passengers on planes departing for the United States on or after 12:01 am ET on November 8.

Airlines will collect basic personal contact information from all travelers to the United States for contact tracing. Airlines are required to keep information handy so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can contact travelers who may have been infected or exposed to COVID-19.

Masking will be mandatory, but there will be no quarantine warrant for vaccinated travelers or unvaccinated children.

The change will make entry into the United States possible for travelers from countries now listed on the United States Travel Ban, which prohibits entry to travelers who have stayed in one of the regions in the past. Last 14 days. The travel ban came into effect in early 2020 and includes:

China

Iran

UK

Republic of Ireland

Brazil

South Africa

India

The European Schengen area (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal , Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City)

Currently, the United States requires international air passengers to get tested only within three days of their flight to the United States and to show either the negative test result or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before the test. baording.

What about the land borders with Mexico and Canada?

New travel rules will also come into force for foreign nationals arriving by land or by passenger ferry.

From November 8, fully vaccinated foreign nationals can cross land borders for non-essential reasons such as tourism or visiting friends and family. These travelers will need to verbally certify the reason for their trip and their vaccination status and be prepared to present proof of vaccination upon request. U.S. Customs and Border Protection will accept digital and paper records showing proof of vaccination, including documents that are not in English. Foreign nationals will also need the appropriate travel documents to enter the country.

CBP will verify travelers’ vaccination documents on site, and those without documented proof of vaccination may be refused entry. Travelers under the age of 18 will be exempt from the vaccination requirement as long as they are traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, according to Matthew Davies, executive director of eligibility and passenger programs at CBP.

The new travel rules will take effect when a port of entry opens on November 8, or at midnight for ports that operate 24 hours a day, the changes will take effect at midnight on November 8 for ports that operate 24 hours a day. operate 24 hours a day.

Returning U.S. citizens must also bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, enhanced driver’s license, or card. tribal enhanced.

Entry rules along the border will change again in early January, all travelers, including those traveling for essential purposes, will be required to show full proof of vaccination.

What vaccines does the United States accept for travel?

The CDC has announced that vaccines approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization will be accepted for air travel. White House officials expect the CDC to approve the same vaccines for travelers entering the United States by land or ferry.

The FDA has cleared three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use during the pandemic: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech, the latter of which received the full FDA seal of approval.

Vaccines approved by WHO for emergency use include:

The CDC has confirmed that it will accept a mixed approach to vaccinations. Travelers who have a combination of FDA or WHO approved vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated.

The new travel policy does not accept foreign travelers who have had COVID and received only one injection in a series of two doses. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the administration would “continue to review” its entry requirements.

How do the new rules affect children?

Foreign nationals under the age of 18 are exempt from the compulsory vaccination. Children under the age of two will not need to take a COVID test before departure.

Children 2 years and older traveling with a fully vaccinated adult can be tested three days before departure, while children traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults will need to be tested within one day of departure.

Currently, all air passengers 2 years of age or older, including U.S. citizens and permanent residents, must show a negative coronavirus test to travel to the United States.

What are the entry requirements for Americans?

The new travel system adds more stringent testing requirements for unvaccinated U.S. travelers.

Beginning November 8, unvaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be required to take a test one day before departure and retest upon arrival in the United States.

Entry requirements will not change for vaccinated Americans. They will still need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test carried out no more than three days before departure.

Americans will not need to be fully immunized to board international flights to the United States

Are there any exemptions?

There are a limited number of travelers who are exempt from the vaccine requirement for entry.

Children under the age of 18, some participants in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, and travelers with adverse vaccine reactions, such as people who have had severe anaphylactic allergic reactions to a previous COVID-19 vaccine, will be exempt.

People traveling on non-tourist visas from countries where less than 10% of the population is vaccinated and who must enter the United States for emergency or humanitarian reasons are also exempt from the vaccine requirement. Currently, around 50 countries are considered to have low vaccine availability.

These exempt travelers will generally need to prove that they will comply with public health mandates, including the requirement to be vaccinated in the United States if they plan to stay longer than 60 days.

Unless they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, unvaccinated travelers must agree to undergo a COVID-19 viral test three to five days after arrival and quarantine for seven days, even if their post-arrival test comes back. negative.

Unvaccinated travelers who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents must also agree to self-isolation if their post-arrival test is positive or if they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 will not need to be quarantined but will still need to be tested after arrival.

The CDC will not grant exemptions to people who object to vaccinations because of religious or moral beliefs.

There will also be accommodation tests for travelers who can prove that they have recently recovered from the coronavirus. These travelers will need to show a positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before their flight departs and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or public health official stating that they are allowed to travel.

