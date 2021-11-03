Supply chain issues begin to affect the UK food business





This is the message of Michael Harte, Managing Director of Bridge Cheese, who says the government is shifting the blame and needs to do more to support food and beverage producers and processors.

In last week’s budget announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mentioned the supply chain crisis in his opening remarks and warned that the problem would be halted for months as it would take months to alleviate.

However, according to Harte, the budget statement made no real promise to address the crisis in the near term.

Harte says the Telford-based business, which supplies cheese and dairy products to food manufacturers and the food service sector, is facing even greater disruption in the weeks and months to come as supply chain problems escalate.

Harte said it takes a tremendous amount of work to dam the food industry before food shortages and price increases affect consumers.

But now the problem has grown so big that consumers are being affected, and we’re seeing this reflected in rising food prices, fewer menu choices and limited opening hours at some restaurants.

Rising energy prices, availability of goods and labor become an issue, and more fuel is added to the fire, meaning that in the short term, we as consumers will have to become accustomed to reducing empty shelves and choices.

At a Conservative party meeting earlier this month, the prime minister suggested that responsibility for supply chain problems should be in the footsteps of British industry, which Harte said was unfounded.

Governments say it’s not their job to solve the problem, but it’s disappointing to give money back to businesses already struggling with the problems posed by Covid and Brexit when they have played a part in creating the problem.

We need a stronger food chain strategy and we need governments and UK industry to work together to avoid conflicting supply chain issues. But this seems to be the position we are in today.

Harte also said he thinks the government’s accusation of low salaries and low skills is misleading.

Small businesses are often hailed as the backbone of the UK economy, but in today’s world, large corporations offer salaries and lucrative bonuses to attract more employees from smaller employers, shifting the workforce shortage to other parts of the supply chain. The labor pool simply does not exist to meet all levels of demand.

Bridge Cheese said it was working to reduce the impact on the company of the labor shortage seen in other sectors. The Cheese Company has a full-time team dedicated to recruiting, retaining and developing to attract and retain great people at all levels, from apprentices, students, graduates, and those seeking careers in the food industry.

Harte said the company is investing in everything from improved staff facilities to new travel assistance payment schemes to support employees’ travel expenses.

We couldn’t run our business without them. So, unlike many of the challenges we face today, strengthening our workforce and making them feel worthwhile is one thing in our hands.

It’s been a tough few months, and I hope we’ve reached the end, but I’m afraid we don’t. The focus now must be on creating a resilient and strong food supply chain that meets demand in the short and long term in a sustainable way that works for all parties.

MarketFinance SME Cost Study

Fintech business lender MarketFinance asked 1,000 small business owners across the UK how they were managing rising supplier prices and what actions they had taken to find long-term prospects for rising business costs.

These results are based on a survey of 1,000 UK companies (employers with a minimum turnover of 100,000/$136,000 or more) conducted by LMRMC Research for MarketFinance in October 2021.

The survey found that 79% of small businesses have faced price increases from their suppliers in the past six months. Rising raw material costs were the top rationale for supplier price increases and felt the most by companies in North West England (85%).

This was followed by supply chain disruptions due to staff shortages, the continuing impact of the pandemic, and a shortage of truck drivers. Across the UK, a quarter of SMEs report that their supplier prices have nearly doubled in the past six months.

Additionally, 32% said they were able to absorb the increased cost without passing it on to customers. This suggests that these entities have the necessary cash reserves to address the impact. Only 21% are passing on a portion of the increased cost to their customers. MarketFinance said that companies in South West England and Northern Ireland are the least likely to absorb costs, while those in North West and Yorkshire are likely to absorb the most costs.

Surveys show that corporate customers have an equal understanding of the broader supply chain situation, with business owners accounting for only a fifth of price increases.

MarketFinance said it believes small businesses will be able to manage the situation ahead of the festive season, but some may raise prices if the pressure is too high. until Christmas. In the long run, 73% of small businesses are already preparing for the current high prices to become the norm by at least the end of 2022. And 34% are taking out loans or using other financial facilities to manage growing business costs.

Anil Stocker, CEO of MarketFinance said, “The current economic environment with rising costs is creating headwinds and headaches for small business owners, but it is proving more resilient than ever. This will help many do business by thinking ahead and considering long-term scenarios. We are delighted to know that SME owners are currently maintaining customer relationships and managing their suppliers with a long-term view by providing the financial facilities to cover their overheads.

British Business Bank announced last week that it would extend its recovery loan scheme until June 2022. This extension will give small and medium-sized businesses easier access to cheaper funding needed to continue operations and growth in the face of ongoing challenges such as staffing shortages and suppliers. The price will increase.

