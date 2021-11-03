Sage scientist resigns after warning that stronger measures are needed to contain Covid





One of Britain’s most prominent scientists has resigned from Sage after calling for stronger measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, has left the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), warning that the situation in the UK is worrisome.

Two weeks ago, he urged the Vaccine Plus strategy to urge the public to wear a mask in stores and public transport, and to reduce numbers at work at any time.

It now appears that Sir Jeremy resigned from Sage at the end of last month.

In a statement, he said government scientists were under tremendous pressure during the pandemic.

Sir Jeremy had previously said last fall that he had seriously considered resigning from Sage a year ago after he opposed a recommendation from the government to introduce a lockdown as cases rose.

In his book, published earlier this year, he wrote: Those were the darkest moments of the epidemic. I’m starting to question the point of advising the body not to use it. There comes a time when you need to ask yourself and those you trust if you are involved in the decisions you make.

“The COVID-19 crisis is still far from over,” Sir Jeremy said in a statement to Sky News on Tuesday night.

The high level of transmission seen in the UK is still a concern, but I resigned as a participant in Sage, knowing that the ministers had been provided with most of the key scientific advice they needed during the winter.

During this crisis, Sage supported the British response, often under tremendous pressure, by providing critical evidence and independent, professional and transparent advice.

He said his focus will now be on his work at Welcome and will support international research efforts to end the epidemic.

