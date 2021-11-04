Heather Mack, Tommy Schaefer indicted in US for conspiracy to kill Macks mother





When Heather Mack finally entered a federal courtroom on Wednesday at Chicagos Loop, her legs chained and her eyes cast on her face mask, years of waiting finally came to an end.

A seven-year wait has come to an end for the relatives of Macks’ mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, the Oak Park woman whose murder in 2014 became a hot topic after her body was discovered in a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort.

Four years of wait has come to an end for US prosecutors, who secretly secured the indictment of Mack and her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, in 2017. The five-page document became public on Wednesday as a flight carrying Mack was approaching the OHare airport.

The wait has even ended for Mack, 26, who now knows she is far from a free woman despite being released from an Indonesian prison last week. Rather, Mack has completed his first day back in the United States since his mother died in federal custody, facing charges carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Yet his arrest in OHare marks the start of a new chapter in Macks ‘international drama that lasts for years and could take years longer to unfold and calls into question the well-being of Macks’ daughter, Stella. , 6 years.

The charges became public after Mack’s senior defense attorney told the Chicago Sun-Times that it would be a war if Mack were to be arrested. Another lawyer pleaded not guilty on Macks’ behalf on Wednesday.

Mack was wearing a beige turtleneck, black tights and white shoes, her hair in a ponytail, when she appeared in the 23rd floor courtroom of U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle. She seemed uncertain at times in what can be an intimidating federal courtroom. But she responded in a clear, loud voice when the judge asked her name.

Heather Mack, Your Honor, she said.

Mack didn’t say much else during this process. But von Wiese-Macks’ siblings William Wiese and Debbi Curran later released a statement calling the past seven incredibly long and stressful years for us and our entire family.

We are eternally grateful to all FBI agents and officers of the United States Department of Justice who have spent endless hours finding and preserving evidence as well as seeking the truth in order to obtain meaningful justice for Sheila, have they wrote. Each of them should be recognized as they all contributed to today’s arrest and charges against Heather and Tommy.

The Sun-Times reported the existence of a U.S. investigation in August 2015, and Macks’ attorneys previously acknowledged a grand jury investigation here. They even referred to ongoing federal criminal proceedings in February 2017. The indictment against Mack and Schaefer would be filed under seal five months later, on July 26, 2017.

Mack and Schaefer, 28, each face two counts of conspiring to kill von Wiese-Mack abroad and one count of obstructing justice. Schaefer remains imprisoned in Indonesia. Federal prosecutors say von Wiese-Mack was clubbed to death with the metal handle of a fruit stand so that Mack, Schaefer and Schaefer’s cousin Robert Bibbs could enrich themselves with the proceeds of the estate from von Wiese-Macks for $ 1.5 million.

Bibbs was sued in Chicago federal court and sentenced to nine years in prison. He is expected to be released in December 2024.

Thomas Anthony Durkin, defense attorney for Schaefers, told the Sun-Times that, representing him since 2014, I was surprised to learn that the government indicted him in 2017, and I never found out. till today.

Court records show that Mack and Schaefer exchanged text messages ranging from dizzying to tense up to the August 12, 2014 murder. They called themselves Bonnie and Clyde and used the phrase saying hello as a code for the murder, according to the records.

They then took a loaded luggage cart to the entrance to the resort and placed a large suitcase and other items in the trunk of a taxi before entering the resort and fleeing the property through another exit.

Von Wiese-Macks’ body was later found stuffed in the suitcase, and Mack and Schaefer were arrested the next day. Mack was pregnant with Schaefer’s daughter, Stella, at the time. She gave birth at the 2015 couples trial. Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison overseas for beating von Wiese-Mack to death, and Mack was sentenced to 10 years for helping. She was released after serving seven years and two months.

Indonesian authorities have demanded that Mack be banned from the country for life.

Defense attorney Brian Claypool said arrangements were originally made for Mack to travel to Los Angeles, but the FBI directed her to Chicago. His scheduled arrival at OHare on Wednesday created a circus atmosphere. Dozens of reporters gathered around the arrival gate, waiting for any sign from Mack and his daughter. They left disappointed.

Kia Walker Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Schaefer’s mother Kia Walker also appeared there. She said she last saw her granddaughter in Bali when she was born, but had only seen her online for six years. Tears streamed down her face as she addressed the media, calling herself both the voice of Stella and her sons.

Please don’t judge my son yet, she said. You don’t know half of it.

She also said she plans to fight for custody of Stella.

My granddaughter is 6, says Walker. She’s been in jail before. Few 6 year olds can say they have been in prison.

Cook County Circuit Court records show that a judge this week appointed Vanessa Favia as Stellas’ guardian. Favia has previously been a lawyer for Mack and declined to comment through her secretary on Wednesday.

Mack reportedly asked Stella to stay with her foster family abroad, but Indonesian authorities refused, saying minors must be accompanied by their mother when their mother is deported.

Schaefer’s mother also appeared at the Federal Courthouse in Dirksen to see Mack in person. She was among about 20 people in the wood-paneled courtroom where the judge scheduled a November 10 detention hearing for Mack. But it also led to the first point of contention between prosecutors and Macks’ defense attorney.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Terry Kinney has taken note of the long history of police calls to the Mack’s home in Oak Park before the murder of von Wiese-Macks. Kinney said the reports mentioned psychological assessments of Mack. He said he wanted to subpoena those assessments and have them sent to his office.

Defense attorney Keith Spielfogel objected, telling Norgle I don’t want the government to see it first.

No doubt, said Norgle.

Contribution: Associated Press

Not displaying correctly? Read the indictment here.

