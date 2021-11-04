US stocks end at record highs after Fed says economic recovery and reduction in bond purchases will begin this month





U.S. stocks ended higher in record territory on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve acted as expected by announcing plans to start cutting its $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this month.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it would reduce the pace of purchases by $ 15 billion per month, but said the reduction is not on a preset patch.

How did the stock index trade? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.29%, added 104.95 points, or 0.3%, after going positive to close at a record 36,157.58. The S&P 500 SPX, + 0.65% gained 29.92 points, or 0.7%, ending at a record 4,660.57. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +1.04%, added 161.98 points, or 1%, ending at a record high of 15,811.58. Small cap Russell 2000 RUT, + 1.80% added 1.8%, to close at a record high.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones closed above 36,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also closed at record highs. They were joined in record territory by small cap Russell 2000 RUT, +1.80%, which posted its first record since March 15.

What drove the market?

Stocks pushed further into record territory, after the Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to join with other central banks in starting to cut monetary aid in the event of a pandemic.

The move by President Jerome Powell and his colleagues came as no surprise, with investors widely expecting confirmation that a reduction in his bond purchases had started.

To kick things off, the Fed plans to start reducing its financial market footprint later this month, slashing its previous monthly bond buying rate of $ 120 billion by $ 15 billion. . The central bank also indicated that it would be flexible in its gradual reduction path, while anticipating that its balance sheet, currently close to $ 8.6 trillion, would stop growing by the middle of next year.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt rose in response, as the three major U.S. stock indexes hit a fourth consecutive day of record close, the highest since October 5, 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

This is in anticipation of a tightening of monetary policy, Michael Arone, managing director of State Street Global Advisors, said in a telephone interview.

Small-cap stocks also increased their earnings, he said, noting that this segment of the stock market also performed well the last time the Fed announced a cut. The Fed is signaling investors that it expects the economy to be on fairly solid footing and likely improve, Arone said.

Powell, at an afternoon press conference, said the central bank can be patient with increasing key interest rates, while also noting that maximum employment could be reached by now the second half of 2022, a requirement for any rate hike.

The Fed chairman also said inflation, a major concern for investors, was less linked to higher wages than to supply chain bottlenecks.

See: Fed still thinks spike in US inflation won’t last, but now hedging bets

Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said Powell struggled to strike the right balance between balancing inflation risks and a labor market recovery that might not not be achieved as quickly as initially expected, in a telephone interview.

Inflation is the big worry, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX, but he also highlighted concerns about whether American consumers and businesses believe the Fed can adequately deal with inflationary pressures in the world. ‘future, especially as a multitude of companies in the third quarter results. season suggest that the price increase could continue until 2023.

It’s a very different time, and I wonder if monetary policy is as effective when it comes to tackling supply dynamics, Petrosinelli said. What does a rate hike have to do with a person’s return to work? Or container ships piled up in Long Beach?

In US economic data, private US companies created 571,000 new jobs in October, according to an ADP survey. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected an increase of 395,000.

The Institute for Supply Managements closely watched the services index for October, which jumped to a record 66.7% from 61.9% in September, beating expectations of a reading of 62%. A reading above 50% indicates expanding activity.

On a related note, IHS Markit said its U.S. service sector purchasing managers index stood at 58.7 in October, down from 54.9 in September and above its previous flash estimate of 58.2.

Which companies were the center of attention? Zillow Group Inc. Z, -24.92% ZG, -22.95% shares fell 21.6% after the real estate giant ended its house knockdown activity on Tuesday night and said that he expected losses of more than $ 550 million on homes bought in the second half of this year for which the company admits to paying too much. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, + 15.22%, climbed 15.2% after the retailer announced a partnership with grocery chain Kroger KR on Tuesday night, + 5.53%. The popular meme action also said it was ahead of its stock buyback schedule. Activision Blizzard ATVI shares, at -14.06%, fell 14.1% after weaker-than-expected outlook for video game publishers and the expected delay of two games overshadowed earnings. Lyft Inc. LYFT, + 8.19% shares jumped 8.2% after the rideshare company posted a 73% annual increase in revenue. New York Times Co. NYT, -9.57%, shares lost 9.6% after the news group beat earnings estimates and offered bullish forecasts. CVS Health Corp. CVS, + 5.69% topped estimates by 19 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $ 1.97 per share and earnings above Wall Street expectations. The pharmacy chain and the head of pharmacy benefits were boosted by the increased demand for Covid tests and vaccinations. Shares rose 5.7%. Humana HUM, + 0.51%, reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $ 4.83 per share, beating estimate of $ 4.66, as Medicare health insurer revenue surged Advantage. Shares rose 0.5%. Avis Budget Group Inc. CAR shares, -16.54% fell 16.1% after the Wall Street downgrades that followed the 108% rise in the car rental company’s shares on Tuesday, a move attributed to a short squeeze fueled by a stock-meme frenzy.

Read: It’s not a typo, Dow transports really increased by over 1000 points, thanks to Avis stock

How did the other assets trade? The yield on the 10-year TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.580% Treasury bill rose 3.1 basis points to 1.577%. The yields and prices of debt move in opposite directions. Oil futures ended lower, with the US benchmark CL00, + 0.80% down 3.6% to $ 80.86 per barrel. GC00 gold futures, + 0.77% fell 1.4% to $ 1,763.90 an ounce. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index, + 0.52%, closed up 0.4%, while London’s FTSE 100 UKX, + 0.41%, fell 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite SHCOMP, + 0.81% lost 0.2%, while the Hang Seng HSI index, + 0.80% fell by a similar amount in Hong Kong and the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK, +0 , 93% lost 0.4%.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed reporting

