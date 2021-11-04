US envoy to visit Ethiopia after government declares state of emergency





NEW YORK

The US State Department announced on Wednesday that US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia on Thursday for a two-day visit amid growing concern over violence in the northern Tigray region.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said earlier that the security environment in Ethiopia has deteriorated dramatically in recent days with continued escalation of armed conflict and civil unrest in Amhara, Afar and Tigray. .

Ethiopia’s federal government declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday as its battle against Tigrayan forces reached the one-year mark and fighting escalated.

The Council of Ministers declared a nationwide state of emergency effective Tuesday, November 2, 2021, a statement posted by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate SC read on its Twitter account.

The statement said the House of Peoples’ Representatives should approve the state of emergency within 24 hours.

According to Reuters, the government said on Tuesday that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray is gaining ground and plans to march on the country’s capital, Addis Ababa. Residents of the capital have been urged to register their weapons and prepare to defend the city.

The federal government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been fighting TPLF forces in Tigray for a year. Fighters were able to take control of the province when government forces withdrew in June. Since then, the fighting has spread to neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar, displacing thousands of people and exacerbating a severe food crisis.

Speaking to a Washington-based think tank, the United States Peace Institute, Feltman said on Tuesday that 900,000 people in Tigray face conditions of starvation, while 90% of the population needs help.

He said the most serious obstacle to providing them with food, medicine and other essential aid is the federal government, which imposes bureaucratic hurdles and last month kicked out seven top humanitarian and human rights officials from United Nations.

This unfortunately suggests an intentional effort by authorities to deprive suffering Ethiopians of receiving life-saving assistance, Feltman said.

The use of food as a weapon of war can amount to the level of a war crime.

The special envoy said government airstrikes and TPLF’s alliances with other disgruntled armed groups are alarming, and warned the country was at risk of slipping into a larger conflagration.

A decades-long civil war in Ethiopia would be disastrous for its future and for its people, he said. We urge the Ethiopian government, the TPLF and other belligerents to give peace a chance; choose another path and engage in dialogue without preconditions.

Feltman has responded to some critics who say the United States is biased towards the TPLF, saying this could not be further from the truth and that the Biden administration has always condemned the expansion of the war by Tigrayian forces , including reports that she may be moving to the capital.

Let us be clear: we oppose any move by the TPLF to Addis or any attempt by the TPLF to besiege Addis, Feltman said. This is a message that we have also emphasized in our engagement with the leadership of the TPLF.

He also said it was not true that Washington was seeking to replace Abiy with a regime dominated by the TPLF.

But Feltman warned Washington could not continue as usual with the federal government and noted the administration’s announcement on Tuesday that endangers Ethiopia’s special trade benefits with the United States due to violations. human rights.

On Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Council and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission released a report on their joint investigation into alleged human rights violations by all parties to the Tigray conflict . He said he accused all parties to the conflict of having committed human rights violations, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Some of the information in this report comes from Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-envoy-to-visit-ethiopia-after-government-declares-state-of-emergency-/6298535.html

