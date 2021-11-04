US denies Iranian account of attempted tanker capture | Iran





Claims by Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGCs) that they foiled a US attempt to capture Iranian oil from an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea are false, US officials have said.

According to reports in Iranian media on the eve of the anniversary of the seizure of the United States Embassy in Tehran by Iran in 1979, the United States Navy banned an Iranian tanker on October 25 and had the intended to transfer the oil to a second tanker, but the IRGC Navy intervened by boarding and taking control of the first tanker.

With the timely and authoritative action of the Guards’ naval forces, the US terrorist navy’s operation to steal Iranian oil from the Arabian Sea has failed, the elite unit said in a statement released by Iranian state media.

US officials said the Iranian account was false and that there had been no US attempt to seize an oil tanker. Officials said that Iranian forces actually seized a Vietnamese-flagged tanker last month and that two US Navy ships, backed by air support, monitored the situation, but did not attempt to ban the ship. The tanker was named Southys and one of the American destroyers USS The Sullivans.

The United States said it saw Iranian forces invade, board and seize the ship and take it into Iranian waters.

If the American story is true, it is not clear why the Iranians would seek to board a ship carrying Iranian oil to smuggle it to Asia. Some Iranian social media accounts have claimed that Iran is seeking revenge on the ship’s captain for previously cooperating with the United States over Iranian clandestine oil exports.

Iran is under US sanctions which prohibit it from exporting oil anywhere other than Iraq, although in practice the sanctions regime has been regularly bypassed.

The Iranian reports, which presented the IRGC in a heroic light, may have been timed to coincide with the anniversary of the embassy’s seizure, an event marked by state-sponsored protests.

An eight-minute video posted by the guards showed masked IRGC gunmen disembarking on the deck of a ship by helicopter as dramatic music played.

At a minimum, the alleged episode highlights instability in the Gulf and the possibility of a conflagration if the oil embargo continues and is heavily watched by the United States.

Iran is set to announce when it is due to resume talks in Vienna on the future of the nuclear deal it signed with the US, EU and others in 2015 Some hardline websites in Iran said the announcement could come late Wednesday. Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal and began imposing sanctions on Iranian oil exports in 2018. Iran has responded by abandoning some of its commitments in the deal and increasing its enrichment. ‘uranium.

Iran has come under intense pressure from Russia, a natural ally, to stop delaying the resumption of talks. Powerful elements in Iranian politics do not want the talks to resume, seeing them as a dead end. They believe Iran can resist further US sanctions, expand trade with the East, and develop its own nuclear program without UN inspectors.

In a tweet on Sunday, Tehran Chamber of Commerce chairman Masoud Khansari said Iranian oil exports to China had dropped significantly in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which began. March 21th. According to Khansari, in the first seven months of 2021, Iran exported just $ 11 million of crude oil to China, up from $ 9.5 billion in 2018.

Iran says its use of intermediaries in oil exports means it does not fall under the sanctions regime.

The head of the UN nuclear inspectorate, Rafael Grossi, has admitted that restrictions on the work of its inspectors by Iran at its nuclear sites mean that its staff are now operating under a dense cloud.

In an attempt to unblock the talks, Joe Biden has pledged to join the 2015 deal if Iran remains in compliance. Biden met Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit on Saturday to discuss the issue.

The four leaders urged the Iranian president to seize the opportunity to prevent a dangerous escalation. In a statement, they said: This will only be possible if Iran changes direction. We urge the president [Ebrahim] Raisi to seize this opportunity and to act in good faith so that the negotiations can be concluded urgently. This is the only sure way to prevent a dangerous escalation that would not be in the interest of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/03/iranian-media-claim-guards-thwarted-us-attempt-to-capture-oil-tanker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos