The United States Women’s National Team will end the 2021 calendar with two matches against Australia





CHICAGO (November 3, 2021) – The United States Women’s National Team will end its 2021 calendar with two away matches against Australia.

The matches will mark the US Women’s first visit to Australia in 21 years and the US’s first trip to Australia since being named co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023TM.

The first game will take place at the gigantic Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday, November 27 at 3 p.m. local time (Friday, November 26 at 11 p.m. ET on FS2) and the second will take place at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Tuesday, November 30 at 8:05 p.m. local time. local (4:05 am ET on ESPN). Newcastle is just over 100 miles north of Sydney on the west coast.

Stadium Australia, built for the 2000 Summer Olympics, can accommodate 83,500 spectators and will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New ZealandTM final. Newcastle is not a World Cup venue, but is home to the Newcastle Jets, the A-League women’s top team in Australian professional football.

“This trip and these games will be fantastic tests and learning opportunities,” said US head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Going to one of the countries that will host the next Women’s World Cup and having to manage travel and face one of the best teams in the world is a great way to end the year. We really appreciate that Football Australia and the Australian government have come together to make this trip possible. “

The United States and Australia met twice last summer in Kashima at the 2020 Olympics in Japan, with the first game going as a group, a 0-0 draw. The United States also faced the Matildas in the bronze medal game, a 4-3 victory for the Americans as the now-retired Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored twice, helping the United States. to win their sixth all-time Olympic medal.

This will be the third time the United States and Australia have met four times in a calendar year, an anomaly that also occurred in 1995 and 1997. The last time the United States played in Australia was in 2000 when they made three trips to Australia; one in January for a friendly four-team tournament, one in June for the Pacific Cup and again in September for the 2000 Olympics in which the United States won the silver medal.

The United States and Australia are familiar enemies, having met 32 ​​times over the years, most notably at the 1995 and 2015 World Cups and the 2004 Olympics. Australia has a roster filled with talented players. , including NWSL’s all-time top scorer, Sam Kerr. Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, she is currently plying her trade for Chelsea FC in England.

The US team will be able to enter Australia due to increased vaccination rates that have allowed authorities in New South Wales (the state in which Sydney and Newcastle are located) and Football Australia to set up procedures to allow matches to be played. The United States will arrive in Australia on November 23 and will depart immediately after Game 2. Once the United States arrives in Australia, the team will operate in a highly controlled environment that will limit exposure to the wider community. The Matildas have faced Brazil twice in the October international window and it was the first time the athletes were allowed to finish Australia without first undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period since the borders across the country have been closed to non-essential travel due to the global pandemic.

As has been the case since American football games began to be played during the pandemic, the organization of training and games will fall under comprehensive American football return-to-play protocols and guidelines in cooperation with the government. Australian and Football Australia. Anyone entering the environment will be tested for COVID-19 before traveling, upon arrival, and periodically thereafter. The United States will not begin full team training in Australia until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.

Additional Notes:

Australia’s head coach is Tony Gustavsson, who was the United States assistant coach under Pia Sundhage in 2012 and under Jill Ellis from 2014 to 2019, helping the United States win the Olympic gold medal in London and the Women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

The last time the United States faced Australia in Australia was on June 11, 2000, a 1-0 victory at Newcastle. The only goal of the game was scored by Shannon MacMillan.

The USA have never faced Australia in Sydney.

As Australia will not have to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, friendlies against the best teams in the world are gaining in importance for the Matildas, who are currently 11th in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The United States are 27-1-4 against Australia, although Australia were the last team to beat the United States on American soil, a 1-0 victory for the Matildas at the summer 2017. Of those 32 matches, only five were played in Australia. Eighteen were played in the United States and nine were played on neutral ground in six different countries.

