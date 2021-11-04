Pegasus spyware group blacklisted by US government





The US Department of Commerce has ordered US companies not to sell their technology to NSO, citing reports that the group’s Pegasus spyware is being used against journalists, government officials, activists, etc. In its press release, the regulator says the company is added to the entity list because its tool threatens the rules-based international order when sold to repressive foreign governments.

NSO Pegasus spyware has been in the spotlight recently because of Project Pegasus, a collection of journalists who have revealed a list of names apparently related to the spyware. That list included journalists, activists, heads of state and others from around the world, people that NSO says its software should not be used to target. Project Pegasus also analyzed a handful of journalists’ phones and found evidence that spyware was almost certainly installed on them by a government agency, as NSO says these are the only customers it will sell its software and services to. .

Pegasus had also made headlines before this year. Journalists in Mexico have reportedly been targeted with the tool, WhatsApp sued NSO for using an exploit in the messaging app to hack people’s phones, and the FBI is said to have at least investigated the company with respect to the Jeff Bezos’ phone hack.

NSO says it can’t target US-based phone numbers

The Department of Commerce says (pdf) that NSO is added to the list of entities, which prevents US companies from exporting products there because the company presents a significant risk of being or of being involved in contrary activities national security or foreign policy. interests of the United States.

It probably concerns American affairs outside its actual borders. NSO has said its tool cannot be used to target U.S. phone numbers, and the Commerce Department and Project Pegasus have not disputed this fact.

NSO isn’t the only company to be added to the entity list on Thursday. Candiru, another Israeli IT company that sells spyware (which is said to be used for similar purposes), is also blacklisted. The Commerce Ministry cited two other companies, one from Russia and one from Singapore, which it said are involved in the sale of hacking tools.

