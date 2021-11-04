China ramped up nuclear weapons production, feared US would start war ahead of 2020 election, report says





WASHINGTON China has ramped up nuclear weapons production, expanded its missile program and feared the United States would start a war before the 2020 election, according to a new Pentagon report.

The report also notes that then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to make a reassuring phone call to his Chinese military counterpart at the approaching elections, which was among several appeals Milley made in China. it then sparked accusations from Republicans that he was disloyal to then-President Donald Trump.

The report, titled Military and Security Developments Involving the Peoples Republic of China, says China could have 700 nuclear warheads by 2027, and at least 1,000 by 2030. Last year’s report said that the China had a nuclear stockpile of around 200 warheads, and that could double over the next decade.

A senior defense official said China’s growing nuclear arsenal exceeded expectations in the Pentagon’s 2020 China Report, but denied that the current trajectory would place China on par with the United States in terms of number of nuclear warheads by the end of this decade.

China may already have a nuclear triad, according to the annual report, comprising a nuclear-capable air ballistic missile and nuclear capabilities on land and at sea. China is also building the infrastructure necessary to support the major expansion of its nuclear forces, according to a Pentagon backgrounder on the report.

The report also details how China believed there was a significant threat from the United States in the second half of 2020, including the possibility that Washington could trigger a military conflict in the final days before the presidential election. Widespread speculation in Chinese media that the United States is deliberately initiating conflict in the South China Sea has led to large-scale military exercises, increased Chinese military readiness and additional deployments, according to a Pentagon backgrounder on the report.

As tensions mounted, according to the report, Esper asked Milley and the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for China to contact their Chinese counterparts to address their concerns. The appeals took place on October 20 and 30, 2020. A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense told reporters on October 29, 2020 that Esper had used official channels to reassure the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese army, that the United States had no intention of triggering a military crisis against China.

China continues to expand its ballistic missile arsenal and is developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that will require increased nuclear warhead production due to new re-entry vehicles, according to the report’s summary.

China currently has around 100 ICBMs and is building at least three new solid fuel ICBM silo fields that could contain hundreds of new ICBM silos and could indicate that it is on the verge of significantly increasing its strength of ballistic missiles, the report warns.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, Milley told NBC News’ Lester Holt that he doesn’t think a military conflict between China and Taiwan is likely any time soon. future, specifically stating that it was unlikely in the next six months to two years. Milley said the Chinese are clearly and unambiguously building the capabilities to invade Taiwan, and acknowledged that anything can happen.

