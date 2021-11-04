US rejects Iranian claim for naval interaction in Gulf of Oman





Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed they had prevented US forces from confiscating Iranian crude oil from the tanker. According to Iranian state media citing the IRGC, US warships and helicopters “chased the tanker” in an attempt to retake it but failed.

Iran had said US forces boarded an oil tanker, unloaded crude oil onto another tanker, before the IRGC navy carried out a “helicopter operation on the deck of stolen ships” and sent him back. to Iranian territorial waters.

Kirby quickly dismissed the allegations on Wednesday.

“There has been no effort on the part of the US naval forces to seize anything. What this refers to is that on October 24, US Navy Assets monitored Iranian forces who illegally boarded and seized a merchant vessel in international waters of the Gulf of Oman. Kirby said.

In response, the US 5th Fleet, which operates warships in the Middle East, asked “two ships and air assets to closely monitor the situation,” Kirby said. Two US officials said Iranian forces then sailed the ship through Iranian territorial waters.

“At no time did US forces attempt to resume or otherwise engage in the situation,” Kirby said.

He said the only seizure that had been made was “by Iran”.

“I would add that Iran’s actions, the true ones, to illegally board and seize a ship, constitute a flagrant violation of international law which undermines the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce,” he said. Kirby said.

The United States is trying to better understand where the ship and its cargo are coming from, a US official added, and whether any oil has been transferred at any point along its route. nuclear talks are scheduled to resume on November 29 in Vienna, Austria.

Talks were put on hold for months, due to Iran electing a new president and then building a new negotiating team to participate in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed optimism for the upcoming talks but warned time was running out. “We have said this on several occasions before, but we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach an agreement and implement it on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA by closing the relatively small number of issues that remained on hold at the end of June when the sixth round ended, “Price said Wednesday.

This story has been updated with comments from Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and State Department spokesman Ned Price.

