US Federal Reserve Ends Covid Relaunch | Federal Reserve





The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced that it is ending the massive stimulus package it put in place at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, fearing that the central bank may soon have to raise rates to control the rising rate. ‘inflation.

Fed officials have been debating for months whether and when to cut the stimulus packages it has put in place to ward off the economic headwinds caused by the pandemic. They said on Wednesday they would start cutting that $ 15 billion a month stimulus, but left interest rates unchanged.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also warned that inflation has lasted longer than expected. While Powell said the Fed still expected recent price hikes to be transient, he added that it was very difficult to predict the persistence of supply constraints or their effects on inflation.

In March 2020, as the pandemic brought the global economy to a screeching halt, the Fed decided to support the US economy by cutting interest rates to near zero and began buying $ 120 billion a month in backed securities. treasury and mortgages.

The initiative appears to have helped the United States recover from a potential economic disaster. The unemployment rate fell from a record 14.7% in April 2020 to 4.8% in September.

But now the central bank fears that its stimulus efforts, combined with injections of liquidity from Washington, pent-up consumer demand and the pandemic’s unprecedented impact on the global supply chain, could push up the market. inflation.

Annual inflation is at a rate not seen in 30 years, according to US government figures released last month. Prices for U.S. products rose 4.4% in the year through September, according to the Commerce Department’s latest personal consumption expenditure report, the fastest increase since 1991.

The rising cost of fuel is also pushing up prices and causing misery for millions of Americans who struggle to pay their utility bills.

We understand the challenges high inflation poses for individuals and families, especially those with limited means for higher prices for essentials such as food and transportation, said Powell.

At a press conference, he wouldn’t have wondered when or if the Fed would raise rates to fight inflation, but said the Fed would use our tools appropriately if prices continued to rise.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have argued that the sharp rise in prices will subside as the economy recovers from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic.

Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Carefully worded statements after the Fed meeting described high inflation as largely reflecting transient factors since April. But the trend has lasted longer than the central bank initially predicted.

In August, Powell said the Fed was seeing some moderation in post-pandemic price hikes and pointed to the used car market, where prices have skyrocketed as supply failed to meet. at the request of consumers.

Used car prices, for example, appear to have stabilized. Indeed, some price indicators are starting to drop, he said. New and used car prices, however, have continued to rise as manufacturers continue to battle a global shortage of microprocessors.

The Fed’s statement comes ahead of the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday. In September, only 194,000 new jobs were created, well below the 500,000 forecast by economists.

This report was compiled in the middle of the month, when the Delta variant was at its peak. The October jobs report will be closely watched to see if the variant’s decline has encouraged more hires.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/nov/03/us-federal-reserve-winding-down-covid-stimulus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos